How To Get Poisonstorm In Starfield

Poisonstorm is one of the few unique weapons available across the entirety of Starfield. Falling under the Heavy weapons class, Poisonstorm is one of the deadliest weapons in the game that comes pre-equipped with some mods. The two Weapons mods that can be equipped with this weapon significantly increase its lethality.

In this guide, we will take you through the procedure of obtaining the Poisonstorm Heavy weapon in the Starfield along with explaining the weapon stats and weapons mods as well.

Starfield Poisonstorm Location

Unlike some of the other unique weapons found in chests or treasure boxes, Poisonstorm can only be purchased from a shop located on the planet Volii Alpha.

To get Poisonstorm, make your way to Neon city on Volii Alpha, in Volii star system. Once you have entered the city, go to the Trade Tower, where Astral Lounge is located. Before going up the stairs, look to your right and you will see an elevator. Take the elevator to reach the Kore Kinectics shop.

Once there, you need to speak with Matias Durant after which you can procure the Poisonstorm heavy weapon from there. Keep in mind this is a very expensive weapon and will cost you around 40,000 credits, depending on whether you have the Commerce skill or not.

Stats

Manufacturer : Kore Kinetics

: Kore Kinetics Type : Ranged

: Ranged Class : Heavy Weapon

: Heavy Weapon Ammo Type : .50 MI Array

: .50 MI Array Item ID : –

: – Clip Size : 160

: 160 BPS : 400

: 400 Range : 58m

: 58m Weight : 12.20 kg

: 12.20 kg Accuracy : 56.1%

: 56.1% Mods Slots: 2

Additionally, it has mainly two mods available known as Depleted Uranium Rounds and High Velocity.