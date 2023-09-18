Starfield Podius Survey Guide

As you progress through the storyline in Starfield, you will find a moon named Podius. It is the second moon of “Danra” in the “Narion” system. To complete the game progress, you must survey all Starfield moon systems. Also, the same “Research Data” can be sold for Credits along with Experience Points.

This can be done by scanning the planet or moon for “fauna, flora, and resources”. During this adventure, you will have an Adoring Fan or any of the companions. Upon finding all items in the Survey Checklist, your survey will be marked as “Surveyed”, and you can move to the other planet in Starfield.

How to 100% Survey Podius in Starfield

To Survey Podius in Starfield, you must visit Podius Moon and complete its Survey Checklist by scanning “fauna, flora, and resources”. You also need to discover any “traits” that the moon features. But unfortunately, Podius only features resources.

Depending on your Scanner skill, you must be at the appropriate distance from the item. This can be within 10 Meter to 40 Meter. After that, you can scan all the items that Podius Moon features.

Once you have activated your scanner, you will find a Survey Checklist on the left side of the Heads Up Display. Upon finding an item from the Survey Checklist that has not been scanned yet, it will appear to be encapsulated inside the “Blue outline” in your Starfield HUD. This means that the item you come across is from the Survey Checklist and must be scanned.

Scan the item in front, and it will begin the scanning process. The Blue Outline inside the HUD will turn green once the scanning process is complete. To save time, you can scan Podius from the spaceship for resource-rich places and land there. Also, you will see the Survey Checklist progress and items marked inside the list on the left.

Podius Survey Checklist

As said, each planet has a Survey Checklist that you need to complete by scanning different items. Once done, your Starfield Survey Checklist progress will turn into “Surveyed”. The items included in the Podius Survey Checklist are listed below:

Name Terrain Description Helium-3 (He-3) Mountain “Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.” Iron (Fe) Mountain “Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.”

All Fauna on Podius

Unfortunately, Podius Moon does not feature any Fauna inside its habitat due to the uninhabitable climate of the Moon.

All Flora on Podius

Podius Moon does not feature any Flora inside its habitat due to the uninhabitable climate of the Moon.

How to find Resources on Podius in Starfield

On Podius Moon, you will find a few very easy resources to locate. The resources that you will find in Podius are listed below:

Helium-3 (He-3)

Iron (Fe)

From your Landing Spot in Podius, you need to head east, where you will find Iron (Fe) in the distance. There will be a small rock on the ship’s right side where you will find this resource.

It would be best to head towards a building with a volcanic fissure and gas gushing. Scanning this gas will give you the Helium-3 (He-3). Doing so, you will complete 100 Survey in Podius in Starfield, and the list will be marked as “Surveyed”.

How to discover Podius Traits

You can use your onboard Snanner to find Planet Traits, but unfortunately, you will not find any inside Podius Moon. Finding these, however, is required to complete your survey progress.