How To Get High-Tensile Spidroin In Starfield

High-Tensile Spidroin is another resource item in Starfield that you need to improve and strengthen your character’s capabilities. It is used to upgrade your equipment, craft several weapon mods, and as a crucial crafting material when it comes to building outpost structures.

While you are going to encounter High-Tensile Spidroin while exploring different planets and by just progressing through the main campaign, knowing where to get more is how you save time.

High-Tensile Spidroin locations in Starfield

Similar to most other resources and materials, the best place to find High-Tensile Spidroin is the general goods vendors and shops in Starfield.

There are two vendors in particular that you can visit to get as much High-Tensile Spidroin as you want. These are the Jemison Mercantile shop in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison, and the Denis Averin shop in Cydonia on the planet Mars.

Do note that the amount of High-Tensile Spidroin you can buy each day from these shops can vary, but you can expect to get around 5 High-Tensile Spidroin on a good day.

Something else to know is that some items only appear in shops after you have hit a specific level in the game. Hence, High-Tensile Spidroin will not appear in any shop or store until you hit the level requirement.

In this case, you need to be around levels 21 and 11 to buy High-Tensile Spidroin from Jemison Mercantile and Denis Averin respectively.

There is another location that you can go to: Zuri’s Essentials at The Key. This, however, requires you to be doing the Crimson Fleet faction questline.

How to reset vendors for infinite High-Tensile Spidroin

Technically, each vendor or shop resets after a day or (24 in-game hours) in Starfield. What that means is that they are going to restock their items with possibly new inclusions every day.

The trick here is to first buy out a shop of all High-Tensile Spidroins. Then make your way back to your ship and sleep for 24 hours. Return to the same shop and they will have more Spidroins to sell.

Repeat and rinse the process to get infinite High-Tensile Spidroins, or as much as your credits can afford.

How to use High-Tensile Spidroin in Starfield

High-Tensil Spidroin is specifically designed to be used as an upgrading material in Starfield. It can upgrade helmets which will give you damage-resistance mods as well as your space suits for improved defenses.