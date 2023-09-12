How To Hide Spacesuit And Helmets In Starfield 

In Starfield, you have several options to customize your particular character to your liking, from selecting various facial features to all the different colors and hairstyles. These customizations set your character apart from the rest of the universe. Unfortunately, your spacesuit and helmets will hide your custom-made character in Starfield.

So, keeping your individuality in mind, the developers have made a feature that lets you show off your character. Using this feature you can hide your spacesuit and helmets and show off your character. You will still have their benefits in terms of stats, but they will not visually appear as equipped.

How to Hide Spacesuit in Starfield

You can hide your spacesuits in settlements in Starfield. You can do this to show off your character customization and apparel. Here is how you do this.

How to hide Spacesuit in Starfield for PC

To hide your spacesuit in Starfield for PC, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Open your Character Inventory.

Step 2: After that, open up your Spacesuit sub-inventory

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 3: After opening your Spacesuit inventory. Press the ‘T’ key on your Keyboard. Alternatively, you can select the option labeled “Show/Hide spacesuit in Settlements”.

How to Hide Spacesuit in Starfield in Xbox

To hide your spacesuit in Starfield in Xbox while playing Starfield, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Open your Character Inventory.

Step 2: Select and open your Spacesuit inventory

Step 3: After opening your Spacesuit inventory. Press the ‘RB’ button on your controller. Alternatively, you can select the “Show/Hide spacesuit in Settlements” option.

How to Hide Helmet in Starfield

You can also hide your helmet in settlements in Starfield. You can do this to show off your character’s face customization and their unique hairstyles. Here is how you do this.

How to hide helmet in Starfield for PC

To hide your helmet in Starfield for PC, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Open your Character Inventory. The process is similar to how you hid your spacesuit.

Step 2: After that, open up your Helmet sub-inventory

Step 3: After opening your Helmet inventory. Press the ‘T’ key on your Keyboard. Alternatively, you can select the “Show/Hide spacesuit in Settlements” option.

How to Hide Helmet in Starfield For Xbox

To hide your Helmet in Starfield on Xbox while playing Starfield, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Open your Character Inventory. The process is similar to how you hid your spacesuit.

Step 2: After that, open up your helmet sub-inventory.

Step 3: Press the ‘RB’ button on your controller. Alternatively, you can also select the option labeled “Show/Hide Helmet in Settlements”.