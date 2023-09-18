Starfield Gryphus Survey Guide

Gryphus is the first moon of “Danra” located in the “Narion” system. You must visit Gryphus Moon in Starfield for 100% progress in the Survey Checklist. This can be done by scanning the planet or moon for “fauna, flora, and resources.”

In this guide, I will guide you on completing the 100% survey of this moon in Starfield.

How to 100% Survey Gryphus in Starfield

Like any other planet or moon, Gryphus Moon also features a Survey Checklist that you must complete by scanning “fauna, flora, and resources.” It would be best if you also discovered any “traits” that the moon features. But unfortunately, Gryphus only features resources.

Once you have activated your scanner, you need to get out on an adventure inside the mountain terrain of Gryphus. Upon finding an item from the Survey Checklist that has not been scanned yet, it will appear to be encapsulated inside the “Blue outline” inside your Starfield HUD.

Scan the item in front, and it will begin the scanning process. The Blue Outline inside the HUD will turn green once the scanning process is complete. Also, you will see the Survey Checklist progress and items marked inside the list on the left.

Gryphus Survey Checklist

As said, each planet has a Survey Checklist that you need to complete by scanning different items. Once done, your Survey Checklist progress will turn into “Surveyed.” The items included in the Starfield Gryphus Survey Checklist are listed below:

Name Terrain Description Aluminum (Al) Volcanic Rocks “Aluminium is a precious metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear in Starfield. It is also used in the Outpost Construction.” Helium-3 (He-3) Volcanic Rocks “Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.” Neodymium (Nd) Volcanic Rocks “Neodymium is a rare resource found in Starfield that can be used in several crafting recipes, including weapons mods, equipment, and outposts.” Europium (Be) Volcanic Rocks “Europium is an essential ingredient in Overclocked or Recon Scope Weapon Mods recipe as well as other crafting recipes.”

All Flora and Fauna on Gryphus

The Gryphus Moon does not feature any Flora and Fauna inside its habitat due to the uninhabitable climate of this Moon in Starfield.

How to Find Resources on Gryphus in Starfield

In Gryphus Moon, you will find a couple of resources that are very easy to locate. The resources that you will find in Gryphus are listed below:

Aluminum (Al)

Helium-3 (He-3)

Neodymium (Nd)

Europium (Eu)

From your Landing Spot in Gryphus, make your way to the Green Lake, which will be right in front of you. Scanning this lake will give you the Helium-3 (He-3). A small rock on the right side of the lake will provide you with the Neodymium (Nd).

From there, travel to the Unknown Spot in the distance. Along the way, you will find Aluminum (Al) on top of a small boulder. On Starfield Gryphus, you will locate a “Cave” upon inspecting the Unknown Spot. Close to the cave entrance, you will find Europium (Eu). By doing so, you will complete a 100% Survey of Gryphus in Starfield.

All Biomes on Gryphus in Starfield

The moons in Starfield do not feature any Biomes. Therefore, you will not find any living Biomes inside. You can visit other planet systems to find biomes such as “Mountains and Volcanos.”

How to discover Gryphus Traits

You can use your onboard Snanner to find Planet Traits, but unfortunately, you will not find any inside Gryphus Moon.