How To Find And Use Flashlights In Starfield

Starfield features a number of dark caves and ruins that can only be explored with the help of a Flashlight. There is no other way to go through these areas, especially at night.

Unfortunately, the game does not clearly tell you how you can get yourself a Flashlight. Making it worse is that you might already have a Flashlight on you but the game does not explain how to turn it on.

Here is how you illuminate the dark areas of Starfield with a Flashlight.

How to get a Flashlight in Starfield

If you are unable to find a Flashlight during your progression it is because they are part of your Space Helmets in Starfield.

You cannot find and equip an actual Flashlight in your hands as a separate item like in other games. Starfield treats Flashlights like an added mod for your helmets. Hence, the reason many players find it confusing as to how to equip and use a Flashlight in the game.

The only way to explore dark areas in Starfield is to find and equip a Space Helmet that comes with a Flashlight mod.

How to turn on your Flashlight in Starfield

Once you have equipped a Space Helmet, you need to hold down the hand scanner button to turn its Flashlight on in Starfield.

To point it out once again, you have to hold down the button, or else you will bring up the hand scanner.

If you are playing on an Xbox console, you must hold down the LB (left bumper) button on your controller. If you are playing on a PC, you need to hold down F on your keyboard.

You can switch the Flashlight off by pressing and holding the same buttons just like you did to turn it on.

Changing the default keybinds for the Flashlight

If you are unhappy with the default keys for using the Flashlight in Starfield, you can always change the keybind to your preference. Follow the steps below: