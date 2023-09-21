Starfield Faraday’s Budget Tours Guide 

Faraday’s Budget Tours in Starfield are a randomly encountered ship that is given a bunch of tourists a ride through space. This is one of the more humours encounters in the game which will have you laughing at the absurdity of it.

In this encounter, the tour guide will ask you a few questions. You can proceed to answer their random questions or ignore this encounter.

How to get Faraday’s Budget Tours in Starfield?

Faraday’s Budget Tours are among those encounters that occur randomly in space; they do not need any trigger points or prerequisites. While cruising in space, you will receive a call from Faraday’s Budget Tours. They will request you to answer a few questions they want to ask a ship captain. Since you are one, you fit the bill.

If you opt to answer the questions, they will ask you a series of questions, like how well you are, your relationship status, and changing one thing if you become a politician. Keep answering them, and they will eventually bid farewell after rewarding you.

There is no right or wrong answer here, so just answer however you want.

Starfield Faraday’s Budget Tours rewards

If you choose to answer their question, the tour ship will reward you with 3300 credits. If you choose to ignore them, you get nothing save for the regret of turning down free credits.