Starfield Was Delayed Because Bethesda Didn’t Want To Release “The Next Cyberpunk 2077”

Starfield was just delayed a few hours ago by publisher Bethesda Softworks in order to ensure a polished and stable release. The delay, however, was also pushed by concerns of ending up with another Cyberpunk 2077 situation.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed that developer Bethesda Game Studios was already considering a delay last spring. Several of its developers were afraid of releasing “the next Cyberpunk 2077” which was believed to be guaranteed if Starfield was forcefully released in its slated November 2022 window.

It goes without saying that no publisher will want to repeat the same mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077. While fans will surely be disappointed, delaying Starfield “ensures that you receive the best, most polished version” of the game, reminded Bethesda Softworks.

Last spring before E3, I spoke to some folks on Starfield who were extremely worried about committing to a 11-11-22 date based on the progress they’d made so far. (“Next Cyberpunk” was the term floated.) Good on Bethesda for delaying even after announcing that specific date. https://t.co/QdWFf0zGIY — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022

Starfield as well as Redfall have been delayed from their 2022 release window to the first half of 2023. Both are console exclusives for Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Game Pass on day one.

Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to be told as a lesson for game publishers and developers. The once highly anticipated game from developer CD Projekt Red, the makers of the Witcher trilogy, was rushed out in such an abysmal state that it was nearly unplayable on previous-generation consoles.

The half-baked state of Cyberpunk 2077 even forced Sony Interactive Entertainment to remove the game from its PlayStation Store because of mounting requests for refunds.

Following a number of meaty patches and updates, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a much better state at the time of writing. However, CD Projekt Red has lost the goodwill of its fans and should be looking to redeem itself when the next Witcher game releases in the future.