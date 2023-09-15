Starfield Cooking Station Guide

To cook food, players can use various Cooking Stations scattered across the Starfield. Doing so will allow you to Cook food when needed and avoid the hassle of varying food in your Inventory. You can then use the food for a temporary HP boost and access various buffs.
Starfield Cooking Station locations
In Starfield, you can find Cooking Station in three places, which are explained in detail below:
The Lodge
Cooking Station can be found close to other workbenches, and you will get access to one early in the game. This one is inside Constellation’s headquarters in Starfield, New Atlantis City.
Once there, you must get inside The Lodge and take the first right to the basement. Here, you will find a Cooking Station and various workbenches.
The Frontier
Frontier is the first ship you will access in Starfield after finishing the One Small Step, which you can upgrade to house the “Workshop Module.” This will allow you to have a Cooking Station along with other Workbenches.
Outpost
Starfield allows you to build an outpost anywhere in the United Colonies. These outposts can also be modified to house a Cooking Station, which you can use to cook food.
How to use the Cooking Station
To use a Cooking Station in Starfield, you need to follow the steps given below:
- Unlock Food and Drink Research Projects inside one of the Research Labs.
- Once you have unlocked a specific recipe, you must gather the ingredients to make the food.
- Return to the Cooking Station and interact with it by pressing the “A Button” or “E Key” on the console.
- You will find yourself inside the menu, where you will find various recipes that you can cook.
- Choose the recipe for which you gathered the ingredients.
- Press “A Button” or “E Key” inside the console again to cook the chosen recipe in Starfield.