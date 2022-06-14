Your Starfield Character Won’t Have Voice Acting

After a detailed Starfield gameplay overview at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, fans wanted to know if their characters in the game will have a voice. Bethesda Game Studios has now confirmed that player characters won’t have any voice in Starfield and the dialogues will be in first-person mode.

Yes, dialogue in @StarfieldGame is first person and your character does not have a voice. pic.twitter.com/A8384m6rGN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2022

It’s obviously a design choice and we will have to wait and see if the decision to keep the player character mute in Starfield is good or bad. It isn’t necessarily a bad thing though as we have seen some great games in the past whose protagonists are mute. And since the camera will be shifted to first person view in the game, you won’t feel the no voice part much.

Microsoft & Bethesda were able to share a lot of details about the game. We saw ship customization, different planets, character customization, combat, traits and salvaging among other things. Bethesda has also revealed that Starfield will have 1000 explore able planets with almost 100 systems. After hearing about this gameplay information, fans have been divided on it whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing for the game.

Naturally, when we hear a developer saying that it will have 1000 planets in the game, it’s obvious to believe that all those 1000 planets can’t have same attention to detail. Usually, when we are talking about universes that big, procedural generation or scripted generation of worlds is at play. And Starfield isn’t the first game to have promised such a vast universe. No Man’s Sky has made similar claims before and we all know how that ended. Since No Man’s Sky was a disaster, fans are worried that Starfield might follow the same path with that amount of planets.

Bethesda Game Studios will be aware of this and they would want to address fans’ concerns as we get closer to the release date of Starfield. The game was scheduled to release in 2022 however, it has now been delayed to early 2023. Phil Spencer has assured fans that the delay is for the best interest of the game.

We also know that just like Fallout 4 Pip-boy Edition, Bethesda would want to introduce a Chronomark Smartwatch edition for Starfield and they have already renewed the trademark for the in-game watch. Starfield is the first new IP from Bethesda Softworks in 25 years and they will definitely want it to be in great shape. Starfield’s success or failure will decide whether we get more games from Bethesda & Microsoft in the same genre.