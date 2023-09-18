Starfield Best Particle Beam Weapons Ranked

In Starfield, there are a lot of unique weapons that you can wield to eliminate your enemies. Some do elemental damage, some physical, and some energy. The Particle Beam weapons stand out, as they can do physical and energy damage in Starfield. This duality makes them highly versatile in engaging with different enemies.

All types of Particle Beam weapon damage can be improved with the particle beam skill from your Perks. There are three types of particle beam weapons available in the game ( Shotguns, Pistols, and Rifles).

1. Eternity’s Gate

The Eternity’s Gate is a particle beam Rifle in Starfield. This weapon has the unique function of dealing Physical and energy damage to enemies by boosting its effectiveness. This weapon has 17 physical damage and 50 energy damage. It has a mag capacity of 20 and a fire rate of 25. The range of this weapon is 60, with an accuracy of 81.6%.

2. The Big Bang

Just like its name, this shotgun packs a punch. The Big Bang is a particle beam shotgun weapon in Starfield. This weapon has the unique function of dealing massive physical and energy damage to enemies by boosting its effectiveness. This weapon has 32 physical damage and 94 energy damage. It has a mag capacity of 8 and a fire rate of 14.

The range of this weapon is 20, with an accuracy of 54.70%. Meanwhile, the accuracy of this weapon will not even matter, as the damage alone will make you a nightmare.

3. Va’ruun Inflictor

As weird as its name is, this Rifle will leave a hole the size of tennis balls in your enemies. Va’ruun is a particle beam rifle weapon in Starfield. This weapon has the unique function of dealing extremely high levels of Physical and Energy damage to enemies. This weapon has 38 physical damage and 113 energy damage.

It has a mag capacity of 20 and a fire rate of 25. The range of this weapon is 50, with an accuracy of 70.0%. Using this weapon correctly will make you the bane of any battlefield. Aim well, count your shots, have a steady hand, and fire.

4. The Va’ruun Starshard

The Va’ruun Starshard is a particle beam pistol weapon in Starfield. Like the others, this weapon uniquely deals with physical and energy damage to enemies. And for a pistol, this is very overpowered. This weapon has 26 physical damage and 80 energy damage. It has a mag capacity of 12 and a fire rate of 12. The range of this weapon is 30, with an accuracy of 70.1%.

5. The Nova Light

Another Pistol is on the list. The Nova Light is not to be taken lightly. Nova Light is a particle beam Rifle in Starfield. This weapon uniquely deals with physical and energy damage to enemies. This weapon does eight physical damage and 25 energy damage.

It has a mag capacity of 12 and a fire rate of 22. The range of this weapon is 30, with an accuracy of 68.9%. It is not the best Particle beam weapon you can use, but it performs decently in the early game. But ultimately, you will have to get rid of this and move on to the other above on the list.