How To Fix Audio Cutting Out Error In Starfield

As big as the game of Starfield is, one can expect specific errors or bugs. One of the errors players face is that their Starfield audio lags or cuts in between.

This error is ruining the experience of the game. To help you fix it, I have prepared this guide to present solutions to stop the audio cutting-out issue in Starfield.

Starfield Audio Cutting Out error solutions

Starfield requires high-performing computer hardware that is compatible with its system requirements. Some of the players may lack the recommended requirements, and as a result, they might be facing this audio error.

Also, your audio driver might be outdated, resulting in this error. In light of the above facts, here are some solutions you can try to fix the audio bug in Starfield:

Set your PC to High-Performance Mode

If your PC lacks some hardware requirement, then you can’t upgrade your system just for this game. But you can increase the performance of your current system in an attempt to solve this audio issue in Starfield.

To do that:

Open the “Windows Settings”.

Click on the Systems Tab and then select “Power.”

Set the Power Mode to “Best Performance”.

Now, in the same System Tab, select “Display.”

Select “Graphics,” and from the catalog, choose Starfield.

Select “High Performace”.

Restart your PC.

After applying these settings, your PC will consume more power.

Reinstall the game on SSD

If you have installed the game on a Hard Drive, then this might be the potential reason for Starfield audio failure. Hard Drives often can’t handle massive-size games during operation. If you have an SSD, we recommend reinstalling the game there.

Updating your audio drivers has a high chance of fixing known Starfield audio errors. To do that, follow these steps:

Select the Device Manager after pressing “ Windows + X “

“ From the list, select “Audio inputs and outputs.”

Another list will appear, showing all your audio devices in Starfield. Select the audio device you are currently using.

Right-click on it

Select “Update Drivers“

After the drivers have automatically updated, restart your system.

Play Starfield in Offline Mode

This solution is available for Steam players. This will disable some in-game features linked to the internet, but you can still progress in your story without audio lags in Starfield.

Open Steam Client

On the top left, click “Steam.”

Select “ Go Offline “

“ Start Starfield in offline mode.

Turn off extra Graphics

Disabling some of the settings will deactivate some of Starfield’s graphical features, which might be causing the audio error due to rendering issues.

To do that, Open Starfield. Open Settings and click on Display Settings. From the list, disable the following features: