Starfield Andraphon Survey Guide

As you progress through the storyline in Starfield, you can find and survey a moon named Andraphon. It is the first moon of “Sumati” in the “Narion” system. To complete the game progress, you must survey all Starfield moon systems.

You can complete the survey by scanning “fauna, flora, and resources.” Upon finding all items in the Survey Checklist, your survey will be marked as “Surveyed.” After this, you can move to the other planets or moons in Starfield.

How to 100% Survey Andraphon in Starfield

To 100% Survey Andraphon in Starfield, you must visit Andraphon Moon and complete its Survey Checklist by scanning “fauna, flora, and resources.” You also need to discover any “traits” that the moon features. But unfortunately, Andraphon only features resources.

The first thing you need to do to scan an item is to be within a “10-meter” radius of the item. After that, you can scan all the items that Andraphon Moon features.

Once you have activated your scanner, you must get out on an adventure inside the mountain terrain of Andraphon. You will then find a Survey Checklist on the left side of the Heads Up Display.

Scan the item in front, and it will begin the scanning process. The Blue Outline inside the HUD will turn green once the scanning process is complete. Also, you will see the Starfield Survey Checklist progress and items marked inside the list on the left.

Andraphon Survey Checklist

As said, each planet has a Survey Checklist that you need to complete by scanning different items. Once done, your Survey Checklist progress will turn into “Surveyed.” The items you need to scan in the Starfield Andraphon Survey Checklist are below:

Name Terrain Description Aluminum (Al) Mountain “The Aluminium is a precious metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear in Starfield. It is also used in the Outpost Construction.” Helium-3. Mountain “The Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.” Benzene (C6H6) Mountain “The Benzene is an uncommon inorganic resource found in Starfield that can be used in a number of crafting recipes at the workbenches.” Europium (Eu) Mountain “The Europium is an essential ingredient in Overclocked or Recon Scope Weapon Mods recipe and other crafting recipes.” Iron (Fe) Mountain “The Iron is a metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear in Starfield. It is also used in the Outpost Construction”

All Flora and Fauna on Andraphon

You will not find Flora and Fauna on the Andraphon moon as the moon is not habitable in Starfield.

How to Find Resources on Andraphon in Starfield

In Andraphon Moon, you will find a few very easy resources to locate. The resources that you will find in Andraphon are:

Aluminum (Al)

Helium-3 (He-3)

Benzene (C6H6)

Europium (Eu)

Iron (Fe)

From your Landing Spot in Starfield Andraphon, you need to head east, where you will find Helium-3 (He-3) in the distance. There will be a small rock on the right side, which will give you Iron (Fe) after scanning.

You then need to head towards a building named Structure, where you will find Benzene (C6H6) and Europium (Eu). There is an abandoned space launcher on Andraphon where you will discover Aluminum (Al) on top of the rock. By doing so, you will complete the 100% Survey of Andraphon.

All Biomes on Andraphon in Starfield

The moons in Starfield do not feature any Biomes; therefore, you will not find any living Biomes inside. You can visit other planet systems to find biomes such as “Mountains and Volcanos.”

How to discover Andraphon Traits

You can use your onboard Snanner to find Planet Traits, but unfortunately, you will not find any inside Starfield Andraphon Moon.