How To Get All In One Berth Hab Interior In Starfield?

The all-in-one Berth in Starfield is a Hab interior that lets you change the interior of your ship. It is a jack-of-all-trades option that lets you customize the interior of the ship. You can add the navigation controls, install beds, and add storage boxes to stow your gear.
With an all-in-one berth Hab interior, you can increase the capacity of passengers and crew. It is among the best ship habs in Starfield.
All-in-one Berth Hab Interior locations in Starfield
Getting the All-in-one Berth Hab Interior in Starfield is relatively easy. You will not have to visit a certain planet to find it. All you need to do is approach the Ship Technicians in different locations and buy it from them. Below are all the shops and showrooms that have the All-in-one Berth Hab interior in Starfield.
Akila City in Akila Planet, Cheyenne System
- Ship Technician
Cydonia in Mars Planet, Sol System
- Ship Technician
Gagarin landing in Gagarin Planet, Alpha Centauri System
- Ship Technician
Hope Town in Polvo Planet, Valo System
- Ship Technician
- Hope Tech Showroom
Neon in Volii Alpha in Volii System
- Ship Technician
- Stroud Eklund Showroom
- Taiyo Astroneering Showroom
New Atlantis in Jemison Planet, Alpha Centauri System
- Ship Technician
Paradiso in Porrima II, Porrima Star System
- Ship Technician
- Red Mile in Porrima III, Porrima Star System
- Lon Anderssen
The Den (a space station) in the Wolf Star System
- Ship Technician
The Eleos Retreat (a rehabilitation community) in Ixyll Star System
- Ship Technician`