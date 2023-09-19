How To Get All In One Berth Hab Interior In Starfield?

The all-in-one Berth in Starfield is a Hab interior that lets you change the interior of your ship. It is a jack-of-all-trades option that lets you customize the interior of the ship. You can add the navigation controls, install beds, and add storage boxes to stow your gear.

With an all-in-one berth Hab interior, you can increase the capacity of passengers and crew. It is among the best ship habs in Starfield.

All-in-one Berth Hab Interior locations in Starfield

Getting the All-in-one Berth Hab Interior in Starfield is relatively easy. You will not have to visit a certain planet to find it. All you need to do is approach the Ship Technicians in different locations and buy it from them. Below are all the shops and showrooms that have the All-in-one Berth Hab interior in Starfield.

Akila City in Akila Planet, Cheyenne System

Ship Technician

Cydonia in Mars Planet, Sol System

Ship Technician

Gagarin landing in Gagarin Planet, Alpha Centauri System

Ship Technician

Hope Town in Polvo Planet, Valo System

Ship Technician

Hope Tech Showroom

Neon in Volii Alpha in Volii System

Ship Technician

Stroud Eklund Showroom

Taiyo Astroneering Showroom

New Atlantis in Jemison Planet, Alpha Centauri System

Ship Technician

Paradiso in Porrima II, Porrima Star System

Ship Technician

Red Mile in Porrima III, Porrima Star System

Lon Anderssen

The Den (a space station) in the Wolf Star System

Ship Technician

The Eleos Retreat (a rehabilitation community) in Ixyll Star System