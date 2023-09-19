How To Get All In One Berth Hab Interior In Starfield?

Having the All-in-one berth hab interior can provide you additional perks concerning the interior of your ship in Starfield.

By Editorial Team

The all-in-one Berth in Starfield is a Hab interior that lets you change the interior of your ship. It is a jack-of-all-trades option that lets you customize the interior of the ship. You can add the navigation controls, install beds, and add storage boxes to stow your gear.

With an all-in-one berth Hab interior, you can increase the capacity of passengers and crew. It is among the best ship habs in Starfield.

All-in-one Berth Hab Interior locations in Starfield

Getting the All-in-one Berth Hab Interior in Starfield is relatively easy. You will not have to visit a certain planet to find it. All you need to do is approach the Ship Technicians in different locations and buy it from them. Below are all the shops and showrooms that have the All-in-one Berth Hab interior in Starfield.

Akila City in Akila Planet, Cheyenne System

  • Ship Technician

Cydonia in Mars Planet, Sol System

  • Ship Technician

Gagarin landing in Gagarin Planet, Alpha Centauri System

  • Ship Technician

Hope Town in Polvo Planet, Valo System

  • Ship Technician
  • Hope Tech Showroom

Neon in Volii Alpha in Volii System

  • Ship Technician
  • Stroud Eklund Showroom
  • Taiyo Astroneering Showroom

New Atlantis in Jemison Planet, Alpha Centauri System

  • Ship Technician

Paradiso in Porrima II, Porrima Star System

  • Ship Technician
  • Red Mile in Porrima III, Porrima Star System
  • Lon Anderssen

The Den (a space station) in the Wolf Star System

  • Ship Technician

The Eleos Retreat (a rehabilitation community) in Ixyll Star System

  • Ship Technician`

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

SegmentNext Team account where we publish collaboratively written game guides, features, and thought pieces.