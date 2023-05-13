StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty PC Cheat Codes

Been playing StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty lately ? me too. Want to ease your way to victory ?, get these cheat codes and you will have no trouble kicking Zerg asses.
How to Enable Cheats in StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty
During gameplay press “Enter” and type the cheat code to enable the devastation or resource rain.
Following Cheat Codes are available for StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty
Disable Victory Condition.
Cheat code: tyuhasleftthegame
Disables Ability Cool-down.
Cheat code: HanShotFirst
Disables Tech Requirements.
Cheat code: SoSayWeAll
Gives 5,000,000 Credits.
Cheat code: whysoserious
Granted Resources.
Cheat code: jaynestown
Invincibility and Increased Damage.
Cheat code: terribleterribledamage
Open Cut-scene Menu.
Cheat code: eyeofsauron
Plays the song “Terran up the Night”.
Cheat code: OverEngineeredCodPiece
Units/Structures Do Not Cost Resources.
Cheat code: moredotsmoredots
Upgrades Weapons, Armor, and Shields by 1.
Cheat code: IAmIronman
Note: If you enable the above cheat codes, it will disable achievements of any type. So, “Not For Achievement Whores”.
Now have you played that arcade game Lost Viking in StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty ? the space tunnel shooter which reminds you of the same sort of game we used to play on arcade machines.
Sadly, I don’t remember the name of that game but, in StarCraft 2, its Lost Viking. Above given cheat codes work for normal game while there are cheat codes for this mini game as well.
If you haven’t finished by any chance, you can increase your chances, by using the codes below.
StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty Lost Viking Cheats
Adds an amount ‘x’ to the current score.
Cheat code: -score x
Adds one life to the current amount.
Cheat code: -ADDLIFE
Changes the background.
Cheat code: -mb
Clears the current level.
Cheat code: -LEVELCLEAR
Displays the “Boss Incoming” message.
Cheat code: -ss
Displays the sine of three angles: 180, 90, and pi.
Cheat code: sine
Ends the map.
Cheat code: -BONUS
Hides the “Quit” button.
Cheat code: -NOQUIT
Makes the boss appear.
Cheat code: -BOSS
Sends a wave of enemies.
Cheat code: behind
Sets number of lives to 10.
Cheat code: -LIFE
Shows the ending cinematic.
Cheat code: -end
Spawns a power-up at the center of the screen.
Cheat code: -pu
Note: Dashes in the codes above are part of the cheat code and are required for cheat code to work.