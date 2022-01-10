Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Might Feature Souls-Like Combat

It appears that developer Aspyr Media wants to incorporate modern-day combat elements into its Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

According to YouTuber MrMattyPlays from last week, Aspyr Media “looked at God of War and Nioh…for inspiration” while redesigning the combat systems of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

Coincidentally, the developer already has job listings in place which mention action combat elements. That may corroborate the new claims of a Souls-like action role-playing remake of the Star Wars classic.

It needs to be reminded that MrMattyPlays previously pointed out that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake will not be a carbon copy of the original, and that the remake will focus more on being an action role-playing game compared to its original turn-based combat mechanics.

The notion of seeking inspirations from games like God of War and Nioh should hence be unsurprising. However, should such rumors be believed? Obviously not, but it does warrant attention because the same source behind these rumors was accurate in leaking the existence of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake before its official announcement.

God of War and Nioh are also not the only games the developer has been looking into. Aspyr Media is said to be working on new game modes similar to the recent Final Fantasy 7 remake where players could slow down time during combat. Hence, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic could possibly give players the option to choose from either turn-based combat or action-styled combat as a way to switch between classic and modern mechanics.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released nearly two decades back. Just overhauling visuals would be daunting enough. Hence, the opportunity for Aspyr Media to create something new altogether while not alienating the original KotOR fan-base.