Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed on Steam

Thanks to an update on Steam, we now know when Star Wars Jedi sequel is expected to release. Currently, Steam Page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lists the game to be released on March 16.

Update: The release date didn’t stay there for long and the Steam page has been updated to the traditional “Coming Soon” message. This adds more weight to the earlier mention. Luckily, we took the screenshot before the change we you can check in the feature image section of this report.

Previously, the game was reportedly known to be released in March with no specific release date. Now, we know about the exact date of March. The release date is expected to be confirmed again at The Game Awards this Friday on December 9.

Electronic Arts will start off 2023 with multiple games. Dead Space Remake is coming in January, Wild Hearts in February and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in March occupy the first three months for EA in 2023.

After the massive success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. Although there were a lot of hints that Respawn Entertainment is working on a sequel, it was officially confirmed in January with two other Star Wars projects which we don’t know about yet. Apart from Jedi: Survivor, other two games will be a First-Person shooter and a strategy game. The official teaser for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed back in May.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take place after 5 years of Fallen Order and the protagonist Cal Kastis along with his side-kick BD-1 will have new challenges in the Galaxy. Considering the success of the first game, there are high hopes associated with the sequel. Naturally, the sequel will utilizing the benefits of new generation hardware including Filmic Ray Tracing. Overall, considering how Respawn handled the first game, it’s safe to assume that the sequel is in safe hands and we will have another great experience for ourselves. Not to mention that they have two more Star Wars games coming as well. So good times ahead for Star Wars fans.