Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leak Reveals Story Length, New Game Plus and More

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor still has a few days before it comes out. However, at least one player, KebbyPlays on Twitter, has apparently gotten the game ahead of time and has leaked a number of details about the game. This includes things like story length, companions, and even a New Game Plus mode. There will be minor spoilers ahead so if you don’t want any details, it will be best to stay away for the time being.

Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis as he attempts to survive as a fugitive Jedi in the Empire. Faced with a new threat to the things he cherishes, Cal must continue on his journey through the Force in order to survive this threat.

Kebby’s leaks mainly came through a variety of pictures, along with some commentary on each. They showed off alternate costumes Cal could wear (including Jedi robes), and also how you could change his hairstyle and facial hair. They also showed there was a New Game Plus mode at the end of the story, where new saber colors would be available alongside refunding skill points and all lightsaber stances. For The New Game+ feature, players won’t have to wait for an update after release.

Story-wise, we also learn a few things about planets we go to and at least one character; the pale-skinned Force-user that Cal awakens from a stasis tank is named Dagan Gera, to start, and at one point Cal will travel to Coruscant, the capital of the Galactic Empire and former home of the Jedi Temple.

We already know from trailers that Cal’s old companions will be making returns in certain ways, and that Cal will also have a new companion, Bode Akuna, who will assist Kal in certain areas like traversal, combat, and more.

Kebby also showed off the game’s graphic options, showing that it will include a Performance mode that will allow the game to run at 60 frames per second alongside other bonuses that help the game maintain a consistent framerate at the cost of visuals, though the game will also include ray-tracing.

However, Kebby also says that they simply ran through the story rather than taking part in any side content (which ended up lasting roughly 25 hours), so we’ll probably have a lot of places to explore, similar to the previous game’s own Metroidvania-style areas.

With all of this in mind, hopefully Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be just as good, if not better, than Fallen Order when it releases. The game will be coming out on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC this Friday, April 28.