Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reveal Reportedly Set For May

Take heed that publisher Electronic Arts might possibly be revealing the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 sooner than expected.

During a new GamesBeat Decides podcast on the weekend, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb stated that Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will most likely be revealed at Star Wars Celebration, a couple of months from now.

“We are gonna hear about that in May at Star Wars Celebration. That’s when that’s coming,” said Grubb. “So keep an eye out for that, because that’s when it’s happening.”

Star Wars Celebration is a long-running annual gathering of fans to celebrate the Star Wars franchise. It should be noted that Jedi: Fallen Order was revealed at the same event in 2019 where developer Respawn Entertainment shared footage and details. Jedi: Fallen Order 2 could hence follow suit when Star Wars Celebration takes place in Anaheim, California from May 26 to 29, 2022.

Respawn Entertainment was confirmed earlier in the year to be working on three Star Wars games that include Jedi: Fallen Order 2. The sequel was expected to be revealed at EA Play 2022 in the summers before the event was canceled last week. Electronic Arts explained that it was finding it difficult to lineup all of its announcements on a single date, and will likely spread those announcements between multiple streams when the time is right.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is believed to have gone into development as soon as the first game was released. Breadcrumbs found in various Respawn Entertainment job listings over the years have suggested as much.

Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is said to pick up from where the first game left off. The sequel has also been rumored to be releasing around the 2022 holiday season. Hopefully, the upcoming Star Wars Celebration reveal will confirm that release window.

The first Jedi: Fallen Order exceeded all sales expectations. The game sold more than 10 million copies across all supported platforms within the first six months of its release.