Around 200GB of STALKER 2 Data Reportedly Leaked

It seems like GSC Game World has been hit by another attack from the hackers and this time, hackers claim that they have around 200GB of data related to the game including an early build of the game.

The hack was shared by the same community which shared the earlier leaks, “Herald of the Same Stalker“. To prove that the hackers indeed have access to the data, they also shared the logo of the game that is displayed when STALKER 2 starts.

For the time being, we aren’t sure what other data the 200GB leak contains apart from an early STALKER 2 build. The data apparently has files with a May, 2023 date so leak seems to contain all the latest files and data related to the game.

Although they have shared the size of the leak, it’s not clear what other files or data there is in the leak apart from game’s build. When the last STALKER 2 leak happened, GSC Game World officially acknowledged it and put out a message for the community as well. This time, we will have to wait and see if the developer decides to respond to this new leak or not.

Officially, STALKER 2 is still scheduled to release in 2023 however, with all they delays in the past and how challenging it has been for the team, it won’t be a surprise that the game gets delayed once again.

Despite all the threats and pressure from Russian community, the Ukrainian developer, GSC Game World haven’t changed their game (setting and plot wise) apart from the fact that it has a bigger scope now. According to the Lead Producer, STALKER 2 is more of a “national product” now and they are committed to put it out for the sake of their country and fans.

Assuming that this new leak has a complete playable STALKER 2 build, GSC Game World would definitely want fans to stay away from this due to obvious reasons. The developer would also want to officially release the game as soon as possible as well to negate these attacks and leaks.

STALKER 2 is planned to release for PC and Xbox Series and is also planned to release for Microsoft’s Game Pass service. Hopefully, we will hear about the STALKER 2 release date soon.