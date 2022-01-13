STALKER 2 Delay Helps Spark Rumored PS5 Version

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been officially delayed just as rumors claimed, which means that there is a reason to go through what else the rumors claimed.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer-and-publisher GSC Game World announced a seven-month delay for “thorough testing and polishing.” The announcement furthermore noted that the additional development time will ensure STALKER 2 to release in a “desired state” which is important considering the scale and ambitions set forth for the sequel.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was supposed to release for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on April 28, 2022, but will now release on December 8, 2022 provided that there are no more unforeseen delays.

“This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations,” said GSC Game World.

While a Ukrainian leaker already confirmed the delay to take place, the source mentioned the additional development time to be more so needed to finish the unannounced PlayStation 5 version. STALKER 2 will apparently release for PlayStation 5 alongside the rest of the supported platforms and take advantage of the new DualSense features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

GSC Game World has promised to share more information, updates, and showcases. The developer has been rumored to announce the PlayStation 5 version during one of these gameplay demonstrations in the coming months. Considering that the source behind these rumors was accurate in predicting a fall 2022 delay, it may as well be that the PlayStation 5 version does exist.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been in development for more than a decade now. The sequel was originally announced back in 2010 for a release in 2012 before being cancelled.