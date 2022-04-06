Stalker 2 Will Not Feature Character Customization

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not allow players to customize the appearance of Skif, the all-new protagonist of the game.

During recent discussions (via GamePressure) held with fans on the official Stalker Discord channel, developer-publisher GSC Game World confirmed that “it will not be possible to customize the protagonist’s appearance” in Stalker 2.

When asked about whether there will be a character customization option in the multiplayer mode, which will arrive after Stalker 2 has been released, GSC Game World vaguely reiterated that there will be no character customization “in the story mode” of the game.

It should be noted that GSC Game World is using an advanced tool to give every character in the game a custom set of teeth for a unique smile. “Literally every human in Stalker 2 has a one-of-a-kind smile – or grin, I suppose,” said public relations manager Zakhar Bocharov at the time.

The custom teeth tool made many fans believe that GSC Game World would probably consider giving Skif the same treatment as part of a new character customization screen. Those customizations, however, are apparently only for non-playable characters in the game.

Considering that Stalker 2 is a first-person shooter, being able to customize your character would be meaningless since you will mostly be seeing your hands and feet at best, at least in the single-player campaign. GSC Game World might have something else up its sleeve for the multiplayer but it remains to be revealed.

That being said, modders will likely jump in to create all kinds of mods for the sequel. Hence, players can keep their fingers crossed for a character customization mod that features the same custom teeth tool.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is scheduled to release for Xbox Series consoles and PC on December 8, 2022. However, the ongoing war in Ukraine has put development on indefinite hold, leading to a possible delay.