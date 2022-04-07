Square Enix Trademarks Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Following nearly two decades, publisher Square Enix appears to be reviving its tactical role-playing Ogre Battle franchise.

It was confirmed earlier today (via Twitter) that Square Enix filed a trademark for Tactics Ogre: Reborn last week in Japan. It should be noted that a Tactics Ogre Remaster was previously part of the Nvidia GeForce Now leak.

While official details are unavailable at the time of writing, the leaked Nvidia GeForce Now listing as well as the trademarked title can perhaps be taken as a sign that Square Enix will be remaking or remastering an existing installment instead of releasing a new installment in the franchise.

Ogre Battle has received five installments to date, excluding Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together remake for PlayStation Portable. The last mainline installment was Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis for the Game Boy Advance in 2001. Following that release, developer Quest Corporation was acquired by Square Enix.

In February, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda expressed a wish to make more HD-2D games to revive the golden era of Japanese role-playing games.

“The president ordered us to make more use of HD-2D. We decided to think about remakes of past titles,” said Square Enix director Tomoya Asano at the time. “We put together a lineup of what kind of titles would be possible, and we thought about which titles would be good to play in HD-2D as fairly as possible, and brought them to the president.”

Suffice to say, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will probably be another HD-2D remake.