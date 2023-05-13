Splinter Cell Blacklist Weapons and Paladin Upgrades Guide



Splinter Cell Blacklist has a very large amount of weapons for a stealth game, and each of them has their own special uses. What makes acquiring them so interesting is that you can tweak them to your liking and add upgrades that would improve their effectiveness during missions.

There are tons of upgrades to choose from for each weapon type. In addition to weapons, you can also opt to spend some cash to upgrade the Paladin aircraft itself, giving you lots of additional benefits that you wouldn’t find otherwise.

Below is the list of upgrades along with the associated details and specifications. For more help on Splinter Cell Blacklist, read our Weapons/Equipment, High Value Targets and Blacklist Laptops Locations Guide.

Pistol Upgrades

Accurized Barrel

The upgrade improves the accuracy of your weapon by fine-tuning the weapon barrel and chamber.

Armor Piercing

This adds high stopping power to your pistol, with considerably larger damage to armored enemies as compared to otherwise.

Bolt Blueprinting

This upgrade module improves the internal bolting system of the pistol to increase accuracy over sustained fire, giving tighter groups of fire. The upgrade increases accuracy by 2 points.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hollow Point

The hollow point bullet is a power ammo module that increases lethality of your pistol, especially at range. The ammo upgrade adds a point in range and power.

Holo Sight

The Holo sight adds a holographic projected reticule that gives the pistol-wielder much better control of the weapon at range. This module adds 2 points in control.

Laser Sight

The laser sight gives added control and accuracy to the user wielding the weapon, with added precision during free aiming. The module adds 1 point in accuracy and control each.

Match Grade Ammo

The Match Grade ammunition improves the aerodynamics of the bullets, increasing long-ranged precision and accuracy. This adds 2 points to accuracy and 1 point to range.

Match Grade Trigger

This module greatly improves the pistol’s consistency by replacing the trigger with an ergonomic one, giving increased control to the user. The upgrade adds 2 points to control.

Red Dot Sight

This module adds a simple collimated LED sight to give increased precision and accuracy to the user. This upgrade adds 2 points to accuracy.

Silencer/Suppressor

Though the suppressor attachment greatly reduces the pistol firing noise, it also slightly decreases its power by 1 point.

Tuned Recoil Buffer

This upgrade greatly reduces the pistol recoil climb by dampening rearward motion. This adds 2 points to pistol control.

Weight Balance

This module adjusts the weight distribution of the pistol to make it more balanced for improved control and accuracy. Adds 1 point to control and accuracy.

Alternate Weapon Upgrades

Accurized Barrel

This upgrade improves the accuracy of your weapon by fine-tuning the weapon barrel and chamber.

ACOG Site

This optical attachment allows for 4x magnification while aiming down the site, greatly increasing range and accuracy.

Angled Foregrip

The foregrip addition allows improved control and reduces recoil climb during firing.

Armor Piercing

This ammunition module adds high stopping power to your weapon, with considerably larger damage to armored enemies.

Bolt Blueprinting

This upgrade module improves the internal bolting system of the weapon to increase accuracy over sustained fire, giving tighter groups of fire. The upgrade increases accuracy by 2 points.

Compensator

The compensator redirects the gases from the muzzle, which reduces recoil climb to give improved control and accuracy (+1 point each).

Extended Magazine

The Extended Magazine allows for more rounds in a single clip for a magazine-loaded weapon.

Hollow Point

The hollow point bullet is a powerful ammo module that increases lethality of your weapon, especially at range. The ammo upgrade adds a point in range and power.

Holo Sight

The Holo sight adds a holographic projected reticule that gives the user much better control of the weapon at range. This module adds 2 points in control.

Laser Sight

The laser sight gives added control and accuracy to the user wielding the weapon, with added precision during free aiming. The module adds 1 point in accuracy and control each.

Match Grade Ammo

The Match Grade ammunition improves the aerodynamics of the bullets, increasing long-ranged precision and accuracy. This adds 2 points to accuracy and 1 point to range.

Match Grade Trigger

This module greatly improves the weapon’s consistency by replacing the trigger with an ergonomically designed variant, giving increased control to the user. Adds 2 points to control.

Red Dot Sight

This module adds a simple collimated LED sight to give increased precision and accuracy to the user. Adds 2 points to accuracy.

Silencer/Suppressor

The suppressor attachment greatly reduces the weapon firing noise, but also slightly decreases its power by 1 point. This upgrade can only be used with suppressor-compatible weapons.

Tuned Recoil Buffer

This upgrade greatly reduces the weapon recoil climb by dampening rearward motion. Adds 2 points to pistol control.

Weight Balance

This module adjusts the weight distribution of the pistol to make it more balanced for improved control and accuracy. Adds 1 point to control and accuracy.

High Power Scope

This special optical upgrade adds a scope that supports 8x magnification, greatly increasing range and accuracy. Mostly used with sniper rifles only.

Flechette

This special ammo fires needles from shotguns, reducing spread but increasing range and lethality.

Slug

This ammo upgrade for shotguns fires a massive projectile. Because of this, there is no spread, but the range and power of the shotgun is greatly increased.

Paladin Upgrades

Infirmary

This upgrade for the Paladin improves the medical facilities to keep Sam and Briggs performing at peak. The Infirmary can be upgraded twice, and allows for faster regeneration during missions.

Holding Cell

The Holding Cell upgrade improves Kobin’s accommodations, allowing him to pass along sources of black market weapons. This allows Sam and Briggs to black market weapons for purchase. This module can be upgraded twice.

Crew Quarters

This module improves the crew facilities, giving Sam and Briggs more options in-terms of load-out at the start of a mission. This unlocks load-out slots for the player, and can be upgraded twice.

Command and Control

The Command & Control improves intel-acquirement, allowing for detection of secondary objectives during missions. This module reveals collectables during the mission. It can be upgraded twice. The first upgrade reveals Dead Drops, while the second reveals Blacklist Laptops.

Cockpit

The cockpit upgrade adds avionics systems and sensors that have improved asset and hostile tracking during missions. This upgrade unlocks a radar HUD which can be improved with Level 2.

Charlie’s Workshop

Charlie’s Workshop can be upgraded to gain access to custom-built prototype weapons (Proto Weapons), which are the most powerful weapons in the game. This module can be upgraded twice. First upgrade unlocks Proto SMGs and Shotguns, while second unlocks Proto Pistols, Assault Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Cargo Bay

This upgrade greatly improves the Cargo facilities, allowing the 4th Echelon to provide more extensive drops. This can drop customized gear in the field. The module can only be upgraded once.

Special Weapon Upgrades

EMP Chaff

This equipment fills the area with filaments that disrupt electronic devices.

Noisemaker

This upgrade gives a module that sticks to surfaces and creates loud distractions.

Sleeping Gas

This module grants a special ammo that emits gas that nearly instantly induces sleep.

Sticky Shocker

This non-lethal ammo stick to a target an knocks him/her out with an electric jolt.