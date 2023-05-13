Splinter Cell Blacklist Weapons and Equipment Guide – How To Unlock



Splinter Cell: Blacklist offers a different approach to Sam Fisher’s missionary adventures, with a little more emphasis on action than what the brainchild had to offer. Because of this very reason, there are plenty of equipment and gadgets that can be acquired in the game.

Splinter Cell Blacklist Weapons and Equipment

Let’s have a look at all the equipment of the games, along with what each one’s function is, and how to acquire them.

Gadgets

Remember all those Sticker Shockers and spy cameras? That’s what gadgets are, but for some odd reason gadgets also contain lethal projectile weaponry such as various grenades and proximity mines. Anyways, we’re not here to question what should and shouldn’t be included in gadgets, so let’s look at each equipment and its specs.

Breaching Charge

The Breaching Charge is a door-mounted charge. This device explodes inwards, killing anyone close on the other side of the door. The equipment cost is $10,000.

Unlock Requirement: The Breaching Charge can be unlocked once you purchase the Proximity Mine.

Flashbang

The Flashbang comes in the Explosives Grenades sub-category. Flashbangs explode with concussive force, blinding and deafening enemies for a short period of time. The cost of Flashbangs is $16,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Flashbangs to unlock them.

Frag Grenade

The Frag Grenade, also in the Explosive Grenades sub-category, is the basic grenade we see in all games, which explodes into deadly projectile shrapnel. Cost of Frag Grenades is $24,250.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to acquire Flashbangs first to unlock Frag Grenades.

Incendiary Grenade

Most people would know what Incendiary Grenades (also Explosive Grenade sub-category) do. Basically, instead of exploding into shrapnel, these grenades will explode and create flames, similar to a Molotov except a tad bit deadlier. The cost of these grenades is $48,500.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase them for unlocking.

Proximity Mine

You’ll find yourself tactically sticking prox mines on walls and floors to blow up unsuspecting foes who trip them. The cost of Prox mines is $48,500.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase Proximity Shocker for unlocking Prox Mines.

Proximity Shocker

The Proximity Shocker is similar to the Mine, except that it doesn’t detonate. Instead, it sends out darts that shock enemies once it is triggered/tripped. The cost of the Prox. Shocker is $27,000.

Proximity Shockers are available by default.

Sleeping Gas

The Gas Grenade category item “Sleeping Gas” releases a gas when which makes enemies unconscious.

The Sleeping Gas is available by default.

Sticky Camera

Sticky Cameras make a return to Splinter Cell and are great espionage gadgets. You can stick them anywhere to view the surroundings. Additionally, the Sticky Camera also has the ability to attract enemy attention and release Sleeping Gas when they are close. Sticky Cameras also have an upgrade slot.

This gadget is available by default.

Sticky EMP

This Recon & Distraction gadget is an EMP device that can stick to walls and surfaces. It generates an intense but small-ranged magnetic burst that can disable lights and electronic equipment within its vicinity. The cost of the Sticky EMP is $18,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase it for unlocking.

Sticky Noisemaker

This equipment sticks to walls and surfaces, and creates sounds to distract enemies.

It is available by default.

Tear Gas

This is a chemical mix which incapacitates enemies by making their eyes tear. The cost of this module is $18,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase it for unlocking.

Tri-Rotor

This is a remote-controlled recon drone. It can also shoot sticky shocker darts to electrocute and incapacitate enemies. The cost of the item is $40,500.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase it for unlocking.

Goggles

Anyone who has played at least one Splinter Cell knows that Sam Fisher’s Goggles are iconic representations of his personality and what he does. Blacklist includes plenty of new similarly three-eyed goggles that can serve multiple functions.

Let’s have a look at them.

Standard Goggles

Good ol’ three-eyed green goggles that Sam will often have hanging on his head when it’s not dark enough. They’re termed the ‘4th Echelon’s standard-issue night vision goggles’.

These are available by default.

Sonar Pulse

This add-on enhances your goggles by adding a sonar mode that sends out pulses which reveal hostiles through walls. The cost of this add-on is $100,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase it for unlocking. However, it can be acquired for free from Charlie after the American Consumption mission.

Footprint Tracking

This add-on reveals fresh traces of recent passage by someone. The cost of the tracking system is $27,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase Sonar Pulse for unlocking.

Colorized Imaging

This add-on improves the standard goggles with colorized images for up to a 15 meter radius. The cost of this add-on is $44,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase Footprint tracking for unlocking this.

Ambient Sonar

Another Sonar add-on for the goggles. This one utilizes ambient sounds to track targets between sonar pulses. The cost of this module is $63,750.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase Colorized Imaging for unlocking this.

High Frequency

This module increases the sonar pulse frequency (hence the update rate). It also reduces movement distortion. The cost of this add-on is $86,250.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase Ambient Sonar for unlocking this module.

Long Range

Increases the range of all previous modules to 20 meters. The cost of this upgrade is $113,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase High Frequency for unlocking.

Integrated Optics

This is an alternate form-factor for the long-ranged goggles. The cost of this module is $30,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Long Range upgrade for unlocking.

Alpha Goggles

These goggles present colorized image analysis for a range of up to 15 meters.

Unlock Requirement: DLC.

Ops Suit

Ops suits are sub-categorized into four different components. These are boots, gloves, pants, and torso wear. An additional sub-category can also be considered, which is Lights. Lights are basically the illuminating parts of your goggles. You can swap the standard green ones for various colors.

Note that quite a few Ops Suit sets are actually parts of DLCs.

Whisper Boots

These are padded boots that decrease movement noise. Decrease armor but increase stealth by a good amount. This is a DLC item.

Upper Echelon Suit (Boots)

These are boots from Chaos Theory, and reduce damage by improving armor. They also greatly increase stealth. This is also a DLC item.

Tactical Mesh Boots

Another footwear item that reduces movement noise. However, this increases Armor and Stealth. The cost of the boots is $16,000.

They are available by default.

Stealth Nanofiber Boots

These boots greatly reduce movement sound, hence massively increasing stealth. The cost of these boots is $31,750.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Nanopolymer Coating first.

Revenant Suit (Boots)

These heavy boots greatly increase armor and also slightly reduce movement noise. This is a DLC item.

Raven Suit (Boots)

These special boots were used by Voron field operatives for covert operations. They increase armor but also increase movement noise. This is also a DLC item.

Nanopolymer Coating

This add-on for your default boots decreases movement noise. The price of the module is $21,600.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Tactical Mesh first.

MBS Boots

MBS armored boots provide increased protection, but also reduce stealth because of increase movement noise. This is also a DLC item.

Kevlar Weave Boots

These Kevlar boots increase protection. The cost of the module is $16,000.

This item is available by default.

Classic Ops Suit (Boots)

This boots offer a small amount of protection from damage. They are available by default.

Ceramic Plate (Boots)

These have overlapping armor plates made of tough ceramic, greatly reducing incoming damage. The cost of these boots is $31,750.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the AB Gel first.

Alpha Suit (Boots)

These boots protect against damage. The cost of these is $42,750. This is a DLC item.

AB Gel Boots

These special boots give added protection from damage. They cost $21,600.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Kevlar Weave first.

4E Eclipse Suit (Boots)

This is an updated version of 3rd Echelon’s classic Mark 7 special ops boots. They reduce the movement noise by a large amount and also give considerable protection. This is a DLC item.

Upper Echelon Suit (Gloves)

These gloves allow for really quick reload speeds and weapon swapping. This is a DLC item.

Tactical Gloves:

Increases weapon reload and swap speed. This is also a DLC item.

Sharpshooter (Gloves)

These gloves improve reload and weapon switch times. The cost of these gloves is $31,750.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Operative Gloves first.

Revenant Suit (Gloves)

The Revenant Suite gloves module improves reload and swap speed. This is a DLC item.

Raven Suit (Gloves)

Once again, improves reload and swap speed. This is also a DLC item.

Operative Gloves

These gloves are designed with advance composite material, and improve reload and swap speed. The cost of these items is $21,600.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Covert Gloves first.

Marksman Gloves

Like all the other glove modules, this one also improves reload and swap speed. The cost of this one is $43,750.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Sharpshooter Gloves first.

Gunslinger Gloves

These gloves give a good amount of added protection along with the regular improved reload and swap speed. The cost of the gloves is $58,250.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Marksman Gloves first.

Deadeye

The Nanocomposite gloves offer great comfort which increases reload and weapon swap speed. The cost of the gloves is $76,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the Gunslinger Gloves first.

Covert

Same story as the rest of the gloves. Cost is $16,000

Unlock Requirement: Purchase the gloves to unlock.

Classic Gloves

These are the standard default gloves.

Alpha Suit (Gloves)

These are gloves that come with the Alpha Suit DLC addition.

4E Eclipse Suit (Gloves)

These gloves come with the 4E Eclipse Suit DLC addition.

Lights – White

These lights cost $20,000. They are a part of a DLC addition.

Lights – Voron Red

The 650nm wavelength red color light is for $10,000.

Lights – Violet

These 400nm wavelength lights are for $20,000.

Lights – Topaz

The Topaz lights cost $5,000.

Lights – Pink

The hybrid ops systems lights of 405-600nm are for $10,000.

Lights – Navy

These lights cost $10,000.

Lights – Gold

These special lights cost $20,000. They are a part of a DLC addition.

Lights – Ghost Blue

Another set of special goggle lights that cost $20,000. Also a part of a DLC addition.

Lights – Classic Green

The default iconic lights for Sam Fisher’s goggles.

Lights – Amber

The Amber lights cost $20,000.

Upper Echelon Suit (Pants)

These pants are a part of the suit set from Chaos Theory. They allow Sam Fisher to carry extra crossbow bolts and gadgets. This module is available in a DLC addon.

Tactical Mesh Pants

These pants reduce movement noise, increasing stealth. The cost of these pants is $40,000.

Unlock Requirement: You’ll need to purchase the product to unlock it.

Stealth Nanofiber Pants

These carbon nanofiber pants greatly reduce movement sound.

Unlock Requirement: You need to complete all of the Grim’s 4E mission.

Revenant Suit (Pants)

These heavy pants will give you added armor, and increases your weapon and gadget carrying capacity. This is a part of a DLC.

Raven Suit (Pants)

These are Voron’s special ops pants. These give you reasonable defenses and stealth. It is a part of a DLC.

Nanopolymer Coating (Pants)

Nanopolymer coating and associated pants give you an additional slot and also reduce movement noise. The pants cost $54,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to acquire the Tactical Mesh to unlock this item.

Kevlar Weave (Pants)

Kevlar-crafted pants trade gadget slots for extra rifle magazines, and also grant considerable amount of defense. These pants cost $40,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the item to unlock it.

Ceramic Plate (Pants)

These pants give you lots of extra protection, and also grant plenty of space for extra magazines and gadgets.

Unlock Requirement: You need to complete all of Kobin’s 4E missions.

Alpha Suit (Pants)

These pants also reduce damage and grant extra pockets from magazines and gadgets. The cost of the pants is $42,750.

AB Gel (Pants)

These pants have the capacity for one gadget but can hold extra magazines. The cost of the pants is $54,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the Kevlar Weaves to unlock this item.

4E Eclipse Suit (Pants)

This is an updated version of 3rd Echelon’s Mark 7 pants. These are a part of a DLC.

Upper Echelon Suit (Torso)

This is Sam Fisher’s classic body armor from Chaos Theory. It allows him to carry three extra gadgets and additional crossbow bolts. It is a part of the Echelon Suit which itself is a part of a DLC.

Tactical Mesh (Torso)

The Tactical Mesh vest provides some decent protection and additional pistol magazines. The cost of piece is $48,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

Revenant Suit (Torso)

This is a part of the Revenant Suit, available as a DLC add-on.

Raven Suit (Torso)

This is the special ops Voron SV1 suit. It is also a part of a DLC.

Nanopolymer Coating (Torso)

Nanopolymer Coating allows for added comfort, suppressing movement sounds and also allowing for additional gadgets. The cost of this module is $64,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the Tactical Mesh (pants) to unlock this item.

Kevlar Weave (Torso)

This Kevlar fabric provides protection and additional slots for pistol magazines. The cost of this item is $48,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

Alpha Suit (Torso)

This suit grants increased protection and improved ammo and gadget carrying capacity. This is a part of a DLC add-on.

AB Gel (Torso)

This suit is specifically designed to provide additional sidearm magazine carrying capacity. The cost of this unit is $64,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the Kevlar Weave (pants) to unlock this item.

4E Eclipse Suit (Torso)

This is the reimagined version of the 3rd Echelon’s Mark 7 suit. It is a part of a DLC add-on.

Pistols

Even if you give Sam Fisher a laser gun with infinite ammo, he’ll always prefer using pistols – it just simply suits his style. We know for a fact that unlike most games, silenced pistols will always act as your primary weapons in Splinter Cell, and bigger guns only come afterwards.

Blacklist is no different in this manner, which is why you’ll be spending a lot cash on these weapons. Pistols in Blacklist are identified with their compatibility with a silencer, their accuracy, range, magazine size, and the amount of stopping power they have.

PX4 Storm .45

This is a medium range, medium power pistol with low-to-medium accuracy. It is designed for customization, and is available by default.

F40

The F40 pistol has an improved magazine size with better power and range. The cost of this pistol is $50,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

5.7 USG

This is Sam’s signature pistol. It is a high-capacity (20) semi-automatic suppressed weapon great accuracy and decent stopping power. The cost of this unit is $93,500.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the F40 pistol to unlock it.

Proto Pistol

Arguably the best handgun in the game, the Proto Pistol is a fine mix of deadly stopping power and accuracy. It has a slightly lower capacity than the 5.7 USG (18 compared to 20), but that deficiency is easily overcome by its sheer power and near-perfect accuracy. The cost of the pistol is a whopping $149,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Charlie’s Workshop to level 2 to unlock this pistol.

75-SP1

If you’re having trouble taking out opponents in low visibility, then consider this pistol. The 75-SP1 has the best control and accuracy among all the handguns, save for the Proto Pistol. The pistol has medium stopping power and range.

The downside to this handgun is that it cannot be suppressed. This weapon is a part of a DLC add-on.

USP45

This is another DLC pistol, but unlike the 75-SP1, it supports a suppressor. It is designed to give the user greater control, though it is not as accurate as the 75-SP1 or the Proto Pistol.

D50

The Black Market D50 is a high caliber pistol. In-terms of stopping power, this is the best pistol of all. However, it is not very accurate, and most importantly cannot support a silencer. But if you’re looking for brutal damage, then consider it.

The cost of this pistol is $64,750

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s Cell (Level 1) to unlock this pistol.

Makarov PM-B

Another Black Market pistol, this Russian handgun has great control and accuracy (not as good as the Proto though), but a low capacity and relatively low power. The cost of this pistol is $80,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s Cell (Level 2) to unlock this pistol.

Alternate Weapons

Remember when I said that Pistols are the primary weapons? Well, they are, and that’s why every other weapon – no matter how bad it is – is termed as an ‘alternate weapon’. These weapons mostly include well known guns like MP5, AK47, and all other typical automatics you are likely to come across in most action games.

The sub-categories are of many types, ranging from sub-machine guns all the way to sniper rifles and everything in between.

MP7A1

The MP7A1 is a powerful sub-machine gun weapon with high accuracy. It has fantastic control, and also supports a suppressor. It is available by default.

Vector .45ACP

This is a low-profile sub-machine gun that contains a recoil reduction system to reduce muzzle climb. The cost of this weapon is $60,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

UMP45

The UMP45 smg weapon has decent control and good stopping power and medium-to-short ranges. The cost of this weapon is $97,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the Vector .45ACP to unlock it.

Proto SMG

The Proto SMG is the most powerful smg in the game. It has a high stopping power at short-to-medium range, and brilliant control. In addition, it also has very high ammo capacity, making it a great alternate weapon. The cost of the Prot SMG is $122,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Charlie’s workshop to level 1 for unlocking this weapon.

MP5/10

The classic MP5 is a reliable weapon with great control. It comes as a part of the DLC add-on.

PP19

The PP19 is a rapid-fire SMG with low power, average accuracy, and very large magazine size. The PP19 cannot support a suppressor. It is a part of the DLC add-on.

FAMAS

The FAMAS assault rifle is a powerful high range, high accuracy automatic rifle. Its cost is $65,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

416

The 416 is a powerful rifle with high range and accuracy, developed in conjunction with the elite US counter-terrorist forces. The cost of this rifle is $100,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the FAMAS to unlock it.

Honey Badger

This is a short-barreled suppressed rifle that can deal lots of damage and has good stability. The price of this weapon is $146,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the 416 rifle to unlock it.

Proto Rifle

Like the previous weapons of the Proto series, the Proto Rifle stands out as the best in its class. It delivers the highest amount of damage and has the best accuracy and control. The cost of the weapon is $176,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Charlie’s workshop to Level 2 to unlock it.

ARX160

The ARX160 is an ultra-light polymer weapon. Due to its light weight, it has great control. The weapon is a DLC add-on, and cannot support suppressors.

SA-58 OW

Another DLC add-on, the SA-58 OW is a super-powerful weapon that fires massive 7.62 rounds. Accuracy is sacrificed for high damage in this weapon.

G36C

A well-known, accurate rifle, the G36C uses carbon-fiber composite for weight reduction and improved accuracy. It is also a DLC add-on.

SR-25

The SR-25 is the standard-issue sniper rifle. It costs $85,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase this item to unlock it.

Proto Rifle

By now you’d know that the Proto series is the best of them all, and the Proto Rifle (sniper rifle) is no exception. The ultra-powerful, ultra long-ranged weapon costs $103,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Charlie’s shop to Level 2 to unlock it.

ACS-12

This is a fully automatic shotgun with built-in recoil recovery. It is a part of a DLC add-on.

Proto Shotgun

Another Proto weapon. This shotgun is extremely powerful, has great control, and can also support a suppressor. The cost of this shotgun is $58,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Charlie’s shop to Level 1 to unlock it.

MAC-11

The MAC-11 is an ultra-compact, lightweight, and rapid fire machine pistol from the Black Market. The cost of this weapon is $68,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

PP2000

The PP2000 is a specialist rapid-fire SMG for close-quarters assaults. It can also support a suppressor. The cost of the weapon is $76,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

AK-47

The archetype assault weapon. Needs no introduction. The cost of the weapon is $70,500.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

SVU

The Russian SVU sniper rifle boasts a bullpup configuration. The cost of the rifle is $80,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

RMB 93

The RMB-93 is a Black Market 12 gauge shotgun. The cost of the weapon is $45,250.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

PFS-12

The PFS-12 is a high capacity lightweight SMG in the Black Market. It costs $84,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

AKS-74U

The younger brother of the mighty AK-47, the AKS-74U is a high-stopping power SMG with great range. The cost of this weapon is $80,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 1) to unlock it.

Goblin

The Goblin is a short-barreled assault rifle with a fairly low recoil. The cost of this weapon is $89.750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 2) to unlock it.

VSS

The VSS is a classy suppressed sniper rifle in the Black Market. It costs $80,500.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 2) to unlock it.

SASG-12

The SASG-12 is a Russian magazine-fed pump action 12 gauge shot gun. It costs $51,750.

Unlock Requirement: You need to upgrade Kobin’s cell (level 2) to unlock it.

Special Weapons

Stun Gun

The Stun Gun is a non-lethal CO2 driven pistol, which fires Sticky Shocker darts. This weapon is available by default.

Crossbow

The Crossbow fires non-lethal bolts in complete silence. It costs $85,000.

Unlock Requirement: You need to purchase the module to unlock it.