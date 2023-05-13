Splinter Cell Blacklist Laptops Locations ‘Data Security’ Guide



We’re back to protecting national interests with Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell: Blacklist. However, simply cracking necks and headshotting people can get tedious, so the developers have thoughtfully included a number of collectibles for you to seek out and obtain.

These consist of Blacklist Laptops, High Value Targets and Dead Drop Flash Drives.

This particular guide covers all the Blacklist Laptops in the game, of which there are a total of 23. Hackiing into all the Blacklist Laptops in the game will award you with the ‘Data Security’ Achievement/Trophy.

For more help on Splinter Cell Blacklist, read our Dead Drop Flash Drives and High Value Targets Locations guide.

Splinter Cell Blacklist Laptops Locations

Blacklist Laptops are a valuable source of Intel and shouldn’t be missed. Paladin’s Tier #1 Command & Control upgrade shows you the locations of dead drop flash drives but it doesn’t show the locations of the Blacklist Laptops.

To make them appear on your HUD, you need to purchase an additional $150,000 Tier #2 upgrade. After that retrieving these laptops is a straight forward task.

Grimm will get the ball rolling by notifying you when you are near your first Blacklist Laptop on the Safehouse mission. Don’t worry if the whole drill sounds a bit exhaustive because it rewards you with enough in-game to make up for that.

Each Blacklist Laptop you hack nets you $40,000. Trick is to approach the Laptop undetected. If you are engaged in combat while making your way to the laptop, it will self-destruct to preserve the information inside.

Mission #1: Safehouse Benghazi, Libya

Blacklist Laptop #1

Location. When you’re in the Militia Headquarters and are trying to Find Kobin, Grim Mentions the Blacklist Laptop as you are heading up to the second floor.

When you come out into the hallway go down to the end and into the last room on the right. The Laptop is in here.

Mission #2: Insurgent Stronghold Mirawa, Iraq

Blacklist Laptop #2

Location. When you enter the building where you’re supposed to find and interrogate the buyer, head up to the second floor. There is a second set of stairs here, and you can find the Blacklist laptop in a room to the right of them.

Mission #3: American Consumption Chicago, USA

Blacklist Laptop #3

Location. This one is found when you enter through the front door of the water filtration plant. It’s sitting on the front desk.

Mission #4: Private Estate Ciudad Del Este, Paraguay

Blacklist Laptop #4

Location. When you are trying to infiltrate the perimeter of the estate, head into the garage building with the cars in it. There is a desk against the wall that is opposite to the cars. It has the laptop on it.

Mission #5: Abandoned Mill London, UK

Blacklist Laptop #5

Location. When you head into the loading bay, go to the central room of this area, there will be a large hole/opening in the floor and you’ll be able to see another guard in the room below as well as a Blacklist Laptop on a desk.

Mission #6: Special Missions HQ Tehran, Iran

Blacklist Laptop #6

Location. When you get to the fake stages (The fake Oval Office etc.) you will find this laptop in an office outside these fake stages.

Mission #7: Transit Yards Philadelphia, USA

Blacklist Laptop #7

Location. When you’re in the subway yard looking for the third bomb, you’ll find this laptop in the very last control center, near the exit of the area.

Mission #8: Detention Facility Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Blacklist Laptop #8

Location. When you’re searching for your gear in the second half of the barracks, you can find this flashdrive near the southern part of the room, in an alcove.

Mission #9: LNG Terminal Sabine Pass, USA

Blacklist Laptop #9

Location. This laptop can be found near a Drone Operator that is hiding in the corner of the area on the opposite side of where you infiltrate into the area.

Mission #10: Site F Denver, USA

Blacklist Laptop #10

Location. This laptop is found inside the main building of the first area. In the same room where you find the console that shuts off the fans.

Anna Grímsdóttir 4th Echelon Mission: Hawkins Seafort

Blacklist Laptop #11

Location. Shortly after completing Objective A, you come to an area with an old plane and a dog. Then take the entrance under the staircase and go into the room to the right. There will be a laptop here on a desk.

Anna Grímsdóttir 4th Echelon Mission: Border Crossing

Blacklist Laptop #12

Location. This laptop is located in the room directly underneath the room containing Objective C.

Anna Grímsdóttir 4th Echelon Mission: Hackers’ Den

Blacklist Laptop #13

Location. After completing Objective C, drop to ground level to find this laptop in a small basement area. You’ll have to get creative around some lasers.

Charlie Cole 4th Echelon Mission: Pakistani Embassy

Blacklist Laptop #14

Location. When the mission starts, head on up to the balcony. Enter the room to the left and you’ll find the laptop.

Charlie Cole 4th Echelon Mission: Swiss Embassy

Blacklist Laptop #15

Location. Once more time you need to climb up to the nearby balcony at the start. Once you’re in, get to the other side of the embassy. The laptop will be here on the other side of the wall.

Charlie Cole 4th Echelon Mission: Egyptian Embassy

Blacklist Laptop #16

Location. This laptop is inside the embassy building in front of you when you start off in the square. You’ll need to disable the lasers and the camera to get to it.

Charlie Cole 4th Echelon Mission: Russian Embassy

Blacklist Laptop #17

Location. Inside the embassy you can find this in a restricted area behind the command and control room.

Andriy Kobin 4th Echelon Mission: Opium Farm

Blacklist Laptop #18

Location. In the second area of this mission, you need to head to a cave on the other end of the area. There will be three enemies and two surveillance cameras keeping guard.

Andriy Kobin 4th Echelon Mission: Fish Market

Blacklist Laptop #19

Location. Head to the bazaar and keep on walking on the left. Eventually, you’ll see the laptop at the intersection in the bazaar.

Andriy Kobin 4th Echelon Mission: Blood Diamond Mine

Blacklist Laptop #20

Location. Enter the processing facility through the front door and on the far right is a small office in which is the laptop.

Work-in-Progress!