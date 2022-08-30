Splatoon 3 Being Criticized Heavily for Its Low Tick Rate

Nintendo Switch-exclusive game Splatoon 3 is being criticized heavily on social media for having a low tick rate.

According to the Twitter source, OatmealDome, when looking at the number of packets per second sent from the lobby host to the console, the tick rate appears to be 30Hz. This might be because of their netcode’s relay feature, which lets consoles send packets through another console.

Splatoon’s online mode has always been somewhat unpleasant. Fortunately, some of these issues have been fixed with the new title. For example, players may quickly build lobbies, invite friends, and even play on the same team with them. It’s also possible to spend time with friends in the lobby and training area while waiting for a match. As a result, the wait is more exciting. Or maybe, it could just be an error at OatmealDome’s end as he mentioned in a tweet in the same thread.

However, a significant issue has been there in all Splatoon games — the servers and tick rate. Anyone who plays Splatoon online does not use Nintendo’s servers but rather their connection and that of the other players. This is also known as peer-to-peer. If the gap in connection quality is too big, you will experience latency or notice your enemies too late.

Another problem is the tick rate, which determines how frequently users share their location and activities every second with the server. OatmealDome stated that Splatoon 3’s tick rate is 16Hz, and it appears unchanged since Splatoon 2.

So how does the low tick rate affect the game? For example, if you killed the opponent first but then your both die anyways, this is most likely caused by the fact that Splatoon only transmits data 16Hz. In contrast, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has 64Hz, and Valorant has 128Hz.

With this report, fans are quite furious as being a competitive Third Person Shooter in the modern age, 16Hz tick rate for Splatoon 3 seems quite unacceptable. Despite a low tick rate, Splatoon 2 managed to do great so we are hoping that the upcoming Splatoon game will be manageable as well.

The third-person shooter video game Splatoon 3 was developed by Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch- exclusive title will be released on September 9, 2022.