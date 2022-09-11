Splatoon 3 is one of the latest games released on the Nintendo Switch with excellent features in PvP. If you have already played Splatoon 2, you must know the ink travel in squid form. In Splatoon 3, there are many new weapons as well as Squid Roll to enhance the PvP combat experience.

Squid Roll is a more advanced feature of the ink travel that offers more maneuverability and invincibility in combat. You can spin as well as change direction while maintaining the squid form. Doing the Squid Roll for the first time can be a little tricky. We, therefore, have made a complete guide on How to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3.

Squid roll in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has a unique feature that allows you to momentarily change forms with squid. Each team has its unique ink color and the benefit of being in a squid form is that you can fast travel through your team’s ink. You can also travel through ink in your normal form, but you will be susceptible to other teams’ attacks.

The Squid Roll is the option that allows players to quickly peak out of the ink to be invincible and quickly change positions to close the enemy. You can also use Squid Roll to get out of the ink and attack the enemy while retaining the squid form.

You can easily Squid Roll by first swimming through ink in a squid form at high speed. All at the same pressing “B” and moving the “L” key of your console in any direction. All of this can be a little tricky for some players therefore we have made a step-by-step tutorial on how to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3.

Look for any patch of your team ink to do a Squid Roll.

Dive into the ink and change into the squid form.

Swim at high speed within the ink to gain momentum.

If you have enough momentum speed, you can then flick the joystick “L” key in any direction to Squid Roll that way.

If you want to jump higher with Squid Roll, you press the “B” key of your console while flickering the joystick

Executing the good Squid Roll requires a lot of practice to make yourself comfortable. If you are not good with the timing and speed, you might not be able to Squid Roll at all. Therefore, it is best to practice your Squid Roll skills in the practice space before going into any tournament with other teams.

How to Squid Surge

Squid Surge is another important skill that allows you to roll and then jump to the top of the wall or any nearby platform. There are several steps involved in executing the perfect Squid Surge. Therefore, we have made the steps to Squid Surge below: