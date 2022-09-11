Splatoon 3 Splatfest Guide

The Splatfest special event in Splatoon 3 allows players to choose a team and compete against opponents from their team. Based on different factors determined during the event, there is a winning team chosen at the end. This Splatoon 3 guide covers all the basics of the Splatfest event which will help you complete it without any difficulty. So without any further delay, let’s get to it.

Splatfest rules in Splatoon 3

Players can select their teams during the Sneak Peek before the main event begins. Choose your team at the Pledge Box down the stairs from the main lobby. Within the first six hours of the main event, you will be able to participate in Splatfest battles in the lobby. You can participate in an Open battle or a Pro battle.

These two types of battles offer the possibility of gaining clout and increasing the probability of your team gaining victory. In the first phase of the event, Splatfest Battles will follow the same rules as Turf Wars. Battles now earn you Clout and Splatfest Points. You gain clout once you have completed a Splatfest Battle, and this increases your team’s chances of winning after the results. Splatfest points are also affected by this.

Your rank is increased by earning Splatfest Points as you participate in Splatfest Battles. During the Spaltfest event, the higher your rank, the greater the number of Super Sea Snails you will receive. You can also increase your gear’s ability slots with Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3. Disconnected players will be automatically assigned a loss after a match starts. Players who participated in the battle are not affected by this.