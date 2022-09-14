Nintendo has brought a variety of customization options as a part of the latest installment to the Splatoon franchise. With the release of Splatoon 3, you’re sure to see many new additions of new weapons, maps, game modes, and the fan-favorite feature—character customization.

One such character customization option is the Splashtag which is a feature that contains the player’s username, code, and title. For more creative gameplay, it’s better to customize your Splashtags as it will help you stand out in the game.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to customize your Splashtag in Splatoon 3.

How to stand out by customizing your Splashtag

Customizing your Splashtag in Splatoon 3 is a fairly easy process. Start off by visiting the main hub at Splatsville. Once at the location, Open the Main Menu by pressing X and then press R to open your Status Section.

Open the Gear tab and then select your Splashtag by opening the Editing tab. For further clarification, your Splashtag will be denoted by a colorful rectangle on your character’s name.

As you open the Editing Tab, you’ll come across three different options: Banners, Badges, and Titles which you can change in accordance with your desire.

Banners

Banners are background patterns that give an edge to your Splashtag. This item can be acquired by playing single-player content.

All you have to do is explore the map in search of Loot Anchors. Loot Anchors are red shinning items that are mostly found by the fuzzy ooze. This item helps in receiving pieces of treasure which sometimes happen to be cosmetics such as customizable banners for your Splashtag.

In addition to that, you’ll also get a chance to find hidden cosmetics such as a Golden Record using your Smallfry in search of Loot Anchors.

Badges

Going forward, you’ll equip badges in the game by completing different objectives such as defeating bosses in single-player campaigns.

Once the objectives are completed, you’ll receive a certain badge associated with the boss in your Badge inventory. As you select the desired badge, you’ll have the option to place it in three areas on the Splashtag.

The most common boss to defeat in Splatoon 3 is DJ Octavio who grants you the red badge as a dropped item upon defeat. To receive the item, visit the lobby terminal and select Get Stuff to acquire the item.

Texts

In addition to customization, you’ll have the last slot available for customizing your title such as Rookie, Youth, and so on. This feature lets you edit through the columns and mix and match different titles which you’ve achieved throughout your journey in Splatoon 3.

As an alternate, you can use the Shell-Out Machine in the lobby to acquire the aforementioned items for your Splashtag. Although it’s not a recommended way to earn the gear since it costs you a good amount.