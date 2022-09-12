How to Get Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, several missions will require a weapon to fight the enemies. Splatoon 3 has made specialized weapons such as Splat Rollers and Sloshers with unique abilities that can be purchased by trading Sheldon Licenses.

Although, you will have one weapon at the start that will not be enough to pass all the missions in Splatoon 3. This is why you need Sheldon Licenses. We, therefore, have made a complete guide on the ways to get and use Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3.

What are Sheldon licenses in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, Sheldon Licenses are the unique currency that is used to buy weapons from Ammo Knights. You can find Ammo Knights in the Booyah Base inside the Inkopolis Plaza.

These weapons shops are managed by Sheldon that sell all classes of weapons including blasters, chargers, rollers, shooters, sloshers, and splatlings. Ammo Knights also have the Shooting Range inside the shops where you can test out your weapon.

How to get Sheldon licenses

You can earn Sheldon Licenses as a reward for doing different quests in the game. The best way to earn Sheldon Licenses is to take part in the online multiplayer games in Splatoon 3 such as Turf War, Splat Zones, Tower Control, Rainmaker, Clam Blitz, and Salmon Run.

When you finish any mission in Splatoon 3, your game level will be upgraded as a reward. Once your game level is increased, you will earn Sheldon Licenses. Another way to get Sheldon Licenses is by raising the freshness of your weapon.

Freshness is a term used in Splatoon 3 for the total skill associated with any main weapon. The weapon’s freshness will increase by 1 point if you win a match and decrease with any number in decimals if you lose the match.

Gold Sheldon Licenses is another type of Sheldon Licenses that unlock any weapon even if you are under-leveled. There is only one way to earn 3 Gold Sheldon Licenses which is if you have any of the saved data of Splatoon 2.

How to use Sheldon licenses

In Splatoon 3, you can head to the Ammo Knights to buy any weapon of your choice in exchange for Sheldon Licenses. Buying a weapon using Sheldon Licenses in Ammo Knight requires these steps that are given below: