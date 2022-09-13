Splatoon 3 Save Data: How to Transfer From Splatoon 2

If you have been a fan of the Splatoon series and have been playing all the games of the series, there is a piece of good news for you. If you have done well in Splatoon 2 and feel like you should be able to transfer your Splatoon 2 Save Data to Splatoon 3, well you can. Splatoon is going a step forward in rewarding the loyalty of its fans.

If you want to know all about transferring your Save Data from Splatoon 2 to Splatoon 3 and how it works, you have come to the right place. Let’s get started.

How to transfer save data from Splatoon 2

Competitors in Splatoon 3 should be of Rank 10 to engage in multiplayer combat in the Anarchy Series. Participants can join select Turf Wars battles to gain experience, however, they can also upload a Splatoon 2 save file which is of Rank 10 or above to bypass the leveling up restriction.

Now, we have two scenarios. If you are playing Splatoon 3 on the same device on which you played Splatoon 2, then transferring Save Data is easy and simple. But if you are playing Splatoon 3 on a different device as compared to Splatoon 2, then the procedure is a bit tricky

Transfer save data on the same device

It is straightforward to transfer your save file from the older Splatoon 2 if you are playing the current Splatoon 3 on the same Nintendo Switch that you used to play Splatoon 2. Launch the latest version of the game after guaranteeing that it is on your hard disk. Your save file should be detected by the game allowing you to just continue playing.

Transfer save data on different devices

It is not possible to upload your Splatoon 2 save data to the cloud and afterward, transfer it to your current Switch since Splatoon 2 doesn’t allow cloud saves. Follow the below-mentioned steps if you want to transfer Splatoon 2 Save Data to Splatoon 3 in this scenario:

Start both of your consoles at the same time.

Go to Data Management under System Settings from both devices.

Choose the option to Transfer Your Saved Data.

On the console, with your Splatoon 2 Save Data file, choose “Send Data to Another Console”. After that, choose Receive Save Data on your new console.

While the procedure is being finished, maintain the two Consoles near each other.

The Splatoon 2 save file may be found after Splatoon 3 is loaded.

You may enter Anarchy Battles by following the instructions, and you’ll also receive several Golden Tickets to spend on other products. Your save file for Splatoon 3 must be complete if you have heeded our advice.

Rewards for importing Splatoon 2 Save data

You will receive certain perks and benefits if you decide to transfer Splatoon 2 Save Data to Splatoon 3.