How to Toggle Motion Controls in Splatoon 3

Motion controls in Splatoon 3 help players control the actions on the screen according to their movement. It depends on the player if he wants to enable or disable these controls.

Splatoon 3 is a third-person shooter. In this game, players have to choose between “Inkling” and a “Cooling”. Players must pick carefully if they want to turn on or off motion control as the entire gameplay focuses on the ink shoots and these controls have a tremendous impact on aiming.

This guide will help brief Splatoon 3 players about motion controls and how to toggle these controls on or off. We will also discuss in detail how we can use these motion controls throughout the game.

How do motion controls work in Splatoon 3

When you use Motion Controls while playing the game, you can move your targeting reticle more quickly and give your character more fluid movement when running and firing. Although utilizing the stick controls is an option, we advise using motion controls instead.

Fortunately, the only time you’re required to utilize these controls is during the necessary training phase of Splatoon 3’s tutorial. After that players are allowed to decide whether or not to use motion controls after the required session.

Turning off motion controls

Press “X” to launch the menu, then “R” to navigate the tabs until you reach the options menu to disable motion controls on Nintendo Switch.

Once there, you need to modify the Motion Controls setting if you’re using your Switch in TV/Tablet Mode. Toggle the “Motion Controls” option to “Off” by scrolling to the bottom of the page. Go back to the left side of the menu and select “Handheld Mode” to carry out the same action for Handheld Mode.

Using motion controls

The best advantage of Motion control mode is that when it’s activated, players can aim their ink gun with greater accuracy than before when they were using a joystick. The screen can serve as a viewfinder if you are holding the Switch in handheld mode, allowing you to navigate without using the controller.

Following are a few tips players should follow :