How to Customize Your Locker in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, there is a new feature that allows players to customize their locker. You can add stickers or your photos in front as well as display your favorite weapons. Customizing your locker can be a complicated process. We have made a complete guide on How to find and customize your locker in Splatoon 3 to add more swagger to your game.

Where is the l ocker r oom in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, some lockers have storage to store your weapons, gear, and other belongings. You can easily find the lockers by going to the Deca Towers located inside Inkopolis Square. Inside the Deca Towers, you need to enter the Battle Lobby by pressing the “X” button on the console.

At the entrance, select the Lobby from the options to enter the Battle Lobby. Inside the lobby, you will find the locker room located on the right. This room has automated doors and will only open if your game level is more than 4 with an additional visit to Harmony’s general store.

How to customize your locker

Now that you have located the Lockers, let’s focus on the customizations. The locker room has your locker as well as your friends as well. Once you have located your locker, you can follow the steps below to customize your locker in Splatoon 3:

The customization menu will appear once you have approached your locker.

Inside the customization menu, you can select and grab any item of your choice by pressing the “A” button on the console.

The selected item can be rotated in any direction with the help of the “L, R, ZL, ZR, and R” buttons.

You can use the up and down button to zoom and once you are happy with the placement of the item, you can let it go by pressing “V” on the console.

You can unlock the option to display the weapon on the locker by raising the weapon’s freshness. During the Salmon run mission, consuming the fish scales will unlock locker items. In the Shell Out Machine, you can spend Conch Shell to unlock more items.

What is Holantis

Holantis is a virtual store in the game that sells all the customizations items for cash. There are many customizations option to choose from such as stickers which you can add to the front. Also, locker color and type can be changed as well. All these customizations such as stickers and decorations can be bought from the Holantis Store.

You can also put photos on the locker captured through photo mode. The customization can be bought from the cash earned by in-game missions and quests. You must buy the limited seasonal items for customization.