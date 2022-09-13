How To Spawn And Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna In Splatoon 3

Cohozuna, along with the other King Salomanids’ bosses in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run could be one of the worst nightmares you will encounter. He has the ability to wipe out teams in no time if players are not cautious. However, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. This guide is all about how to spawn King Salmonid Cohozuna and defeat him in Splatoon 3.

How to spawn Cohozuna

Cohozuna spawns when the spawn meter is nearly full during your Salmon Run. You can see the spawn meter is right under your rank on the main screen in the Salmon Run lobby.

You need to play the game mode so that the bar fills up. With each round you play, the bar fills up. After 3 rounds of playing the game mode, Cohozuna, the King Salomanid, will most probably spawn.

How to defeat King Salomanid Cohozuna in Splatoon 3

Before telling you the strategy to defeat the boss, you must remember that you have limited time for this battle. So be careful!

First of all, try to stay as far from the boss as possible. Cohozuna wrecks everything that is in close proximity.

So you should be using weapons that can be used to attack from a distance so you can pretty much forget about using the Splatana.

If you do go with a close-range weapon, you need to be quick to get out of the way after you attack. Don’t get yourself cornered otherwise you are gonna lose lots of health.

Cohozuna goes up in the air and then strikes down. The round cursor shows his landing point. So never get inside that circle, just move away.

Another problem is that various bosses spawn in the battle right when you are fighting with Cohozuna.

It is better to take them down first because they are going to divert your attention from the main goal. Just wipe them out. Keep attacking them with your ink and Golden Eggs.

You should be looking at your teammate’s health as well because you cannot afford to lose a teammate. Saving time is crucial so the bigger team you have, the more swiftly you can win the battle.