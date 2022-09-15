Who’s Agent 3 In Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 is the first installment in the franchise to feature a story mode. The campaign adds both new and returning characters, some of which are the numbered Agents of the new Squidbeak Splatoon.

These Agents will be accompanying you on your adventures. Since they do not have proper names, you might find it difficult to remember who each Agent is.

Agent 3 plays a large role in the Splatoon 3 story mode and will be often mentioned by other characters. If you are confused as to who this character is, the following guide will get you updated quickly.

Identifying Agent 3 in Splatoon 3

If you still have not figured it out, Agent 3 is you in Splatoon 3. You will be given that title (number) at the very start of the game by Craig Cuttlefish in Alterna. You will always be referred to as Agent 3 throughout the storyline.

You are not the first Agent 3 of the franchise though. The first Splatoon game also had an Agent 3 who has since then been promoted to Captain, leaving an empty position for another Agent (you) to fill.

Splatoon 3 never mentions a specific gender because that depends entirely on you. The game, however, does point out that Agent 3 is around 14 years old and hails from either an inkling or octoling specie.

As for the character’s appearance, it all depends on your choices at the start of the game. Your choice of skin and eye color, hairstyle, eyebrows, and such make your Agent 3 unique to other players.