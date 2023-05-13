In Splatoon 2 Special Weapons Guide, we have listed all the special weapons and how to use them. Special weapons are new to Splatoon 2. They are not available right from the start of a match and you need to earn them.

For more help on Splatoon 2, check out our Best Gear Guide, Best Loadouts Guide, & Best Abilities Guide.

Splatoon 2 Special Weapons

Special weapons cannot be picked up, selected or looted during the matches but you need to earn them. You get special weapons by filling the Special Gauge.

Special Gauge is filled by inking the territory. The more you ink the territory, the more quickly you will fill the bar. This is located at the upper-right corner of the screen.

Once you have completely filled the Special Gauge, you can activate your special.

Specials will grant you a number of offensive and defensive bonuses but they only remain active for a few seconds. We have listed below all of the special weapons that you can acquire in the game:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Ink Armor

Availability :

Splattershot Jr.

N-Zap ’85

Tri-Slosher

.96 Gal

Classic Squiffer

Ink Armor lowers down the damage taken but it does not eliminate it. It will protect up to half of your health or blocks one shot, including direct hits from Rainmaker.

Ink Armor is shared with all the teammates once activated so make sure you activate it at a time when all teammates are on the battlefield.

Splashdown

Availability :

Splattershot

Splat Roller

Blaster

Goo Tuber

Splashdown is a powerful ground pound that spreads ink all around over a wide radius and splats any enemies in its range. Best used up close and personal with the enemies to maximize damage.

Sting Ray

Availability :

Splat Charger

Heavy Splatling

Splatterscope

Dynamo Roller

Clash Blaster

Sting Ray fires a highly concentrated stream of ink. It is capable of cutting through the entire map and splatting any opponents in the path. Locate a distant target before firing and you can also halt fire to readjust your aim before firing. Sting Ray is most effective when focused on high-traffic areas. However, the Special Gauge keeps on decreasing whether you are firing or not. Sting Ray can pass through a sensor so consider activating it after a teammate deploys a Point of Sensor.

InkJet

Availability :

Tentatek Splattershot

Octobrush

Enperry Splat Dualies

Splash-o-matic

Custom Blaster

Inkjet is a jetpack and it allows you to rain down explosive projectiles. While in the air, press the jump button for an added boost in altitude to clear objects in your way. You can enter squid form also while Inkjet is active to swim through ink before popping up in a new location.

Tenta Missiles

Availability :

Splat Dualies

Slosher

Jet Squelcher

Mini Splatling

H-3 Nozzlenose

Tenta Missiles special fires a volley of ink-filled homing missile. It is ideal for splatting multiple enemies. When you activate it, you will be prompted to select as many targets into the reticule as possible. You can lock multiple enemies at the same time and even lock at all of the enemies if they are in view.

Fire the missiles, launching them skyward in a steep trajectory four missiles are fired per target. As the missiles climb, they continually track their targets. Missile impact points are determined once the missiles reach the apex in their flight paths. At that time, they come raining down on those points, regardless of where their targets move. To avoid the missiles, move after they’ve determined their impact points.

Curling Bomb Launcher

Availability :

Aerospray MG

Tenta Sorella Brella

The Curling Bomb Launcher allows you to rapidly deploy a barrage of Curling Bombs. This spreads ink over a wide area as each curling bomb dispenses its own ink trail across the map. Holding down the R button will allow you to increase the distance at which the bomb is thrown. You will dispense less bombs but they will travel further if you press R longer.

Ink Storm

Availability :

Carbon Roller

Splattershot Pro

E-liter 4K

E-liter 4K Scope

You toss this in the area where you want the storm to travel. Soon, a cloud will appear overhead and will rain down your team’s ink everywhere. The Ink Storm drizzles small ink droplets across the map in the direction you have indicated. While these droplets are great for spreading ink, they do not inflict much damage on opponents caught in the downpour. Watch for opponents trapped in your ink, and snipe them with chargers like the E-liter 4K.

Baller

Availability :

Krak-On Splat Roller

.52 Gal

L-3 Nozzlenose

Luna Blaster

Aerospray RG

Baller is like a large hamster ball in which your inkling can roll across the map at high speed. You will also spread ink while doing this. Baller can also roll across vertical surfaces no matter what color they are inked in just like squids. The Baller consists of two protective layers that can be destroyed by opponents, so avoid direct confrontations; otherwise your ride will be cut short. When the Special Gauge becomes depleted, the Baller detonates, spreading ink over a wide blast radius.

Splat Bomb Launcher

Availability :

Rapid Blaster

Flingza Roller

Sloshing Machine Neo

Sorella Brella

This allows you to fire a volley of Splat bombs. Tap R as quickly as you can to unleash a torrent of Splat Bombs. Opponents are apt to swim away before getting splatted, making this special great for securing objectives and other points of contention. For best results, swim to the top of an elevated platform or tower before raining bombs down on an area.

Suction Bomb Launcher

Availability :

Firefin Splatterscope

Dapple Dualies

Bloblobber Deco

Dapple Dualies

The Suction Bomb Launcher dispenses three adhesive explosives at a rapid pace. Keep tapping R while the special is active to launch a volley of Suction Bombs. Unlike Splat Bombs, Suction Bombs will stick to any surface. This comes handy in many situations.

Booyah Bomb

Availability:

Aerospray PG

Heavy Splatling Remix

Kensa .52 Gal

Kensa Dynamo Roller

Kensa Splatterhot

The user holds up a glowing ball of ink that charges up over time and can be thrown once fully charged to make an ink explosion, which is made larger by charging up more. The user and their teammates can use the “Booyah” signal to charge up faster.

Bubble Blower

Availability:

Bomboozler 14 Mk III

Cherry H-3Nozzlenose

Custom E-liter 4K

Custom E-liter 4K Scope

Custom Range Blaster

Explosher

Foil Squeezer

Forge Splattershot Pro

Heavy Splatting Deco

Kensa Splat Roller

Kensa Splattershot Jr.

Tenta Brella Squid Beakon

The Bubble Blower allows the player to blow up to three bubbles. The bubbles will block large areas to opponents and will explode in a deadly blast of ink if fired at.

Princess Cannon

The Princess Cannon is a modified Killer Wail themed after Pearl. It is only obtainable on MC.Princess Diaries, by any player. It functions exactly like a Killer Wail but with a much larger sound wave.

The Princess Cannon is a special weapon. It is not part of any main weapon’s set, and is instead only available in the final Shifty Station layout

Ultra Stamp

Availability: