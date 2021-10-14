Splash Damage’s New Sci-Fi IP Might Have Free-To-Play Elements

Splash Damage, the developer of Gears Tactics and the creator of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, has begun work on a new science-fiction intellectual property.

According to an announcement made earlier today, Splash Damage is “eager to create another world like Brink, Outcasters, and Dirty Bomb” which probably pegs the new science-fiction game to be a first-person shooter.

While no details have been shared, several open job listings do present a few clues to consider. For example, Splash Damage will prefer the design director to have experience with a post-launch monetization model for a free-to-play game. The same is mentioned for the systems programmer where the applicant must be experienced in games-as-a-service model.

Furthermore, Splash Damage wants the lead level designer to have extensive experience with multiplayer components. The game also appears to have online integration with PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Steam servers. Other listings confirm that development will be done in Unreal Engine 4 and most probably for both previous- and current-generation platforms.

To surmise, the mysterious science-fiction intellectual property is being developed in Unreal Engine 4 for a multi-platform and multi-generation release. The game will rely on multiplayer elements which should help in post-release revenue streams through a games-as-a-service or at least some sort of free-to-play business model, or at least based on the job listings.

Splash Damage recently got done with Gears Tactics and Outcasters. Before that the developer helmed Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears 5 for PC. The developer also has a history of working on multiplayer components on a contractual basis. Case in point the Doom 3 and Batman: Arkham Origins multiplayer modes.

Splash Damage was acquired by Tencent last year and “will continue to operate as an independent entity within the Tencent family.”