Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Release Date Confirmed

Much like how it came out after the original Spider-Man game released on the Playstation 4, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, its standalone expansion, has been announced to be coming to the PC on November 18. The expansion features a new playable character, a new story, and new villains to fight as Miles comes into his own as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was originally released on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 as one of the latter’s launch titles. Miles Morales, still a rookie in terms of super-heroing, finds himself caught up in a conflict between the Roxxon Corporation and a criminal faction called the Underground, led by the masked Tinkerer.

With his home borough, Harlem, threatened, Miles must take on his role as a new Spider-Man and protect his neighborhood. But along with the story, the PC version of the expansion will also have its own collection of fun enhancements to really make it feel like a PC port.

Much like when Spider-Man Remastered was ported to PC, Miles Morales on PC is going to have a number of various enhancements and included bonuses. For instance, the port will include ray-tracing options, so that you can look on the buildings of New York with even greater lighting and shadows than before.

Along with the lighting, the PC port of Miles Morales also includes DLSS, optimization for monitors of all sizes, and a huge variety of different detail sliders that you can use in the options menu including textures, details, crowd sizes, and more. All of this is done so that Miles Morales can not just look great on high-end systems, but can also be perfectly accessible on less-powerful computers too.

In terms of in-game items, Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC will give you two suits, the T.R.A.C.K. suit and the Into The Spiderverse Suit. You’ll also get the Gravity Well gadget and three Skill Points to use to level up how you want.

Once again, the PC port of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming out on November 18, so if you’re still playing through Spider-Man: Remastered, you’ve got plenty of time.