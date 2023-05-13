In this Spellbreak Status Effects guide, we have given detailed information about each Status Effect in Spellbreak along with a few additional information about various Elemental Interactions.

Spellbreak Status Effects

The Free-to-Play Fantasy action game Spellbreak comes with a variety of Status Effects that hinder your ability causing a lack of performance during the gameplay.

Status Effects are applied through Runes, Talents, or specific Class Skills but most commonly they’re applied through Elemental Interactions.

Elemental Interactions are the interactions between Spells and Sorceries.

Elemental Interactions

Spells

Ice Lance (Ice)

Shots collide with each other.

Lightning Bolt (Lightning)

Electrifies Ice Puddles and water puddles once interacted with a puddle and/or with the opponent on it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fireball (Fire)

Melts Ice Puddles to Steam Puddles once interacted with the puddle and/or a with the opponent on it.

Toxic Spray (Toxic)

Changes Ice Puddles and water puddles to Toxic Puddle once interacted with the puddle and/or a with the opponent on it.

Shockwave (Stone)

Breaks Ice Puddles and blocks thus forming Ice Mists.

Wind Shear (Wind)

Breaks Ice Puddles upon interacting with the puddle and/or a with the opponent on it.

Sorceries

Flash Freeze (Ice)

Refreezes water puddles into Ice Puddles.

Lightning Strike (Lightning)

Electrifies water, Steam Puddles, Ice Puddles, and blocks of ice, which electrifies the opponents nearby.

Flamewall (Fire)

Before extinguishing, every part of the wall along with the Flame Puddles can block one Ice Lance shot.

Toxic Cloud (Toxic)

Once hit by Ice Lance or landing inside Flash Freeze, freezes into an Ice block.

Boulderfall (Stone)

Boulderfall solidifies once entering Flash Freeze zone or blocking Ice Lance shots.

Tornado (Wind)

Heavily impacts the trajectory of Ice Lance shots.

Status Effects

Crowd Control

Pull

Players caught in a Tornado are pulled towards the center of its vortex.

The pull is stronger while airborne (13 m radius)

Permitted Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swap, and Consumables. However, limited permission in movement and Levitation.

Shock

Prevents the casting of Spells, Sorceries & Runes.

Duration: 2 seconds

Permitted Movement, Levitation, and Consumables, however, Prohibited in Runes, Spells, Sorceries, and Gauntlet Swap.

Freeze

Prevents the player from performing any actions for up to 2 seconds.

Breaks on damage taken.

Permitted Gauntlet Swap but Prohibited in Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Consumables, movement, and Levitation.

Slow

Lowers movement speed by 50% immediately upon touching a Toxic Puddle.

If in an Ice Mist, the slow increases to 50% gradually over 1.5 seconds, and affects casting speeds as well.

Permitted Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swap, Consumable, and Levitation. But limited permission in Movement.

Mobility

Levitate

Levitating costs 10% max mana per 0.1 seconds. Leaves a trail behind the player.

Permitted Movement, Levitation, Runes, Sorceries, and Gauntlet Swap but Prohibited in Spells and Consumables.

Ice Puddle

Accelerates the player up to a fixed 24 Run Speed. Melts into Water Puddles at the end of its duration.

Duration: 5 seconds

Permitted Movement, Levitation, Runes, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swap Spells, and Consumables.

Dash

Quickly dash in the direction you’re moving.

Cooldown: 9/7/6/5/4.5s

Permitted Movement, Levitation, Runes, while Prohibited in Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Featherfall

Launch high up into the air, then slowly descend down for a duration. Spellcasting ends the descent.

Cooldown: 14/11/10/9/8s

Permitted Movement, Levitation and Gauntlet Swaps, limited permission in Spells and Sorceries while Prohibited in Runes and Consumables.

Flight

Fly up and propel yourself towards where your mouse points. Is interrupted by collision or jumping.

Cooldown: 18/15/12/11/10s

Permitted Movement, given limited permission in Levitation while Prohibited in Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Teleport

After a 0.6 s channel, teleport to target location. (60 m)

Cooldown: 22/18/15/14/13s

Permitted in Levitation while Prohibited in Movement, Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Chronomaster

After 4 seconds, rewind back in time to your previous location, unless you have been disrupted or exiled.

Your health & armor are returned to the highest value recorded within those 4 seconds.

Cooldown: 22/18/16/14/13s

Prohibited in Levitation, Movement, Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Buffs & Debuffs

Invisibility

Turns a player’s character model faintly translucent and removes their trail when levitating.

Their footsteps can still be heard.

Breaks when casting or taking damage.

Permitted in Movement, Levitation, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables while Prohibited in Runes, Spells, and Sorceries.

Outline

Highlights a player’s character model in bright red.

Permitted in Movement, Levitation, Gauntlet Swaps, Consumables, Runes, Spells and Sorceries.

Immunity

On Disruption (once): Resurrect with 10/25/35/50 hp

Immune for 4s after Resurrection. Reading a Spirit Scroll refreshes the Talent.

Permitted in Movement and Levitation, given limited permission in Runes while Prohibited in Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Ignite

Deals 4 DPS (4 per tick) for 2 seconds. Permitted in Movement, Levitation, Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Corrosion

Deals 4 DPS (4 per tick) to armor only for 3 seconds.

Permitted in Movement and Levitation, Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps while Prohibited in Consumables.

Disruption

A player is disrupted for up to 90 seconds upon taking lethal damage, limiting them to only slow movement.

They may be revived with 40 health by a teammate, or exiled prematurely by an opponent.

It has been given limited permission in Movement while Prohibited in Levitation, Runes, Spells, Sorceries, Gauntlet Swaps, and Consumables.

Channels

Consumables

Can be channeled while Invisible, but will be interrupted upon taking damage.

It has been Permitted in Gauntlet Swaps and Consumables while given limited permission in Movement and Prohibited in Levitation, Runes, Spells, and Sorceries.

Scroll

Reading a Scroll upgrades the player’s chosen Talent.

Will not be interrupted upon taking damage.

Channel duration: 3 seconds

It has been Permitted in Gauntlet Swaps while Prohibited in Consumables, Movement, Levitation, Runes, Spells, and Sorceries.

Hover

Drastically lowers the effect of gravity while in the air.

Hovering pauses the cooldowns of Sorceries & Runes as well as mana recharging.

Max Hover duration: 5 seconds

Max usages in air: 3

It is Permitted in Sorceries while Prohibited in Gauntlet Swaps, Consumables, Movement, Levitation, Runes, and Spells.

Mana Recharge

Prevents the casting of Spells and levitation.

Channel duration: 1 second.

It has been Permitted in Movement, Runes, and Gauntlet Swaps while given limited permission in Levitation and Sorceries and Prohibited in Spells and Consumables.