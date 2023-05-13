South Park: The Stick of Truth Fighter Class Guide



So you want to play as the Fighter eh? Do you have what it takes to be one?

South Park: The Stick of Truth Fighter Class

Fighters are all about bullying and being up close, staring down (or up) into the enemies eyes so close that many would mistake you as a cute gay couple (considering you’re staring at the same gender), while others would know some knuckles are about to get bloody.

That’s what Fighters in South Park: The Stick of Truth do – they’re school bullies who prefer a hammer over a crossbow, and who prefer thick weighty armor that would make Cartman sweat enough to become a not-so-ugly, slim, obnoxious brat. That’s what Fighters are, and that’s what their class is all about.

Special Abilities

As a Fighter, you’re meant to be right in the front.

Forget staying back behind – it’s time to bull forward and accomplish things, kicking someone in the groin, bludgeoning someone else with a bat, and lots of other painful awful things that make one feel good.

Here are the special abilities that the Fighter has available:

Assault and Battery

It’s time to show those morons what a good baseball hitter you are. For this attack, you’ll be tossing your baseball up in the air and time your swift of the bat as the ball comes down.

If you make a well-timed connection, you’ll hit an additional enemy as well.

Level I

Swing for the fences, dealing smash damage! When hit perfectly the ball can damage an additional enemy.

Power Points: 6

Required Level: 1

Level II

Improved batting technique increases your damage.

Power Points: 8

Required Level: 2

Level III

Stunned targets take additional damage from your baseball bat swings.

Power Points: 10

Required Level: 3

Level IV

Each swing of the bat that connects restores a small amount of HP.

Power Points: 12

Required Level: 4

Level V

Each swing of the bat now inflicts bleeding damage.

Power Points: 12

Required Level: 5

Roshambo

Roshambo is your main bread and butter skill. Your character basically plays rock-paper-scissors. If you can time your attack by pressing the button at the right moment for all three instances, your target will get stunned.

Level I

A swift kick in the balls resolves a surprising number of disputes. Stuns your foe if done perfectly.

Power Points: 11

Required Level: 2

Level II

If you successfully stun your target, you can now deliver a follow-up kick that will ignore armor and shields.

Power Points: 14

Required Level: 2

Level III

If your Roshambo knocks out your targets, all remaining enemies cower in terror and suffer Defense Down.

Power Points: 18

Required Level: 3

Level IV

Your perfect aim renders your foe vomiting in pain, inflicting Gross Out in addition to stun.

Power Points: 23

Required Level: 4

Level V

If your Roshambo knocks out your targets, all remaining enemies suffer Gross Out.

Power Points: 23

Required Level: 5

Bull Rush

You’ll charge into your opponent with a strong tackle, stripping the defenses and inducing a Defense Down penalty. This ability is best used against enemies with strong armor.

Level I

Charge headfirst into an enemy. If successfully performed, it strips armor and shields and leaves your foe with Defense Down.

Power Points: 12

Required Level: 5

Level II

Increases the damage of your ability.

Power Points: 14

Required Level: 6

Level III

Deal an additional amount of damage based on your armor value.

Power Points: 17

Required Level: 7

Level IV

When perfectly executing your charge, you can now follow up with a helmet spike that deals additional bleeding damage.

Power Points: 20

Required Level: 8

Level V

Gain haste if knocks out your target.

Power Points: 20

Required Level: 9

Horn of Irritation

This is a defensive ability that strips opponents of all their buffs. It’s a great starter move to ensure that your foes don’t have the upper hand in the fight.

Upgrades will help you rally your team and add to attack and defense.

Level I

Strips buffs from your primary target while taunting all foes, forcing them to attack you without special abilities.

Power Points: 16

Required Level: 8

Level II

Now removes buffs from all enemies in combat—not just your chosen target.

Power Points: 17

Required Level: 9

Level III

Your horn now deafens your foes, leaving them with reduced attack and defense.

Power Points: 18

Required Level: 10

Level IV

Your war cry of annoyance now rallies your team with increased attack and ability damage.

Power Points: 19

Required Level: 11

Level V

Greatly reduces the PP cost of using HoI.

Power Points: 10

Required Level: 12

Ground Stomp

Another timing ability, this is the most powerful ability for the Fighter. You’ll be crushing foes in no time if you time it right, and it just gets better and better with the upgrades.

Level I

Crush your foes with a deadly aerial pounce that hits all foes. Deals more damage if done perfectly.

Power Points: 30

Required Level: 10

Level II

Learn to really throw your weight around, causing Ground Stomp to do extra damage based on your amount of armor.

Power Points: 33

Required Level: 11

Level III

Inflict additional damage to your primary target.

Power Points: 36

Required Level: 12

Level IV

Disorient your foes with your assault, inflicting Attack Down on all enemies.

Power Points: 40

Required Level: 13

Level V

Causes Ground Stomp to rock enemies (literally), stunning them for a turn.

Power Points: 40

Required Level: 14

Recommended Gear

Well, since you’re a Fighter, you’ll be up close and right in front. This means two things: an awesomely awesome melee weapon, and some pretty darn good armor.

Weapons

For the first, you can get your hands on the brilliant Laser Sword in the 4th Grade classroom in the South Park Elementary School. This is a great little tool that will help you wonders throughout the game if you can’t find anything else.

But then again, you actually can get something else. Perhaps the best melee weapon of the entire game is the mighty Sweet Katana. You’ll be able to find it in Canada (oh Canada, for all the stereotypical niceness, you have some of the finest war items there are!) in Jimbo’s store.

But of course, a real weapon that does damage in the thousands range is going to cost you good money. If I were you, I would start collecting cash for it early on, as it costs nothing short of $75. Oh dear, oh dear that’s a lot of money for a kid.

Armor

There is one armor that really speaks out, and that can be acquired with a bit of exploration, once again in beloved Canada. The Barbarian armor is just so good, so good that it makes you want to dance on how easily it can be found.

You’ll find this in the Catacombs of Quebec in Canada. With 110 increased armor rating, and an Attack Up for the start of every battle, just imagine what you could do when it combines with the mighty Katana.

General Tactics

So you wish to use all that you learnt about the Fighter in battle, eh? Well, there are still a few things to understand about the class. Firstly, it’s a class that excels from level 10 onwards, mainly thanks to upgraded abilities that allow you to tackle multiple foes at once.

When it comes to one-on-one situations, use Roshambo with perfect timing. This will stun your target, rendering him unable to attack you. Take this opportunity to beat the living crap out of him.

For more well-defended enemies, consider the reliable Bull Rush. Additionally, if you manage to upgrade Bull Rush to level III and also have acquired something like the Barbarian Armor, you’ll get a bonus amount of damage based on your armor rating. Sweet!

But again, you won’t always be fighting single targets. Most of the times during the game you’ll come across a maximum of around 4 enemies at a time. Some will be far away will others will be closer.

I’d recommend using some ranged weapon for taking out key targets, although that’s not quite your thing as a Fighter. However, it’s essential you stick to your main strengths rather than experimenting with your weakest points.

When things go haywire, try to use your most powerful attack: Ground Stomp. This can be a great “get me out” move, a great initiating move, and a great finishing move to score multiple kills. However, you won’t be getting your hands on this ability early on, so you’re out of luck there pal.

I would recommend this kind of rotation:

Roshambo> Roshambo> Bull Rush> Assault and Battery> repeat> Ground Stomp when required.