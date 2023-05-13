South Park: The Fractured but Whole Towelie Boss Guide

There are a lot of bosses in the new South Park game. When you face a boss like Towelie though, you need to use some unorthodox strategies as it is not easy to beat him otherwise. This South Park: The Fractured but Whole Towelie Boss Fight Guide will tell you how you can easily defeat Towelie when you face him during the Medicinal Fried Fiasco so you can move on to the next stage of the game.

For more help on South Park: The Fractured but Whole, you can check out our Spontaneous Bootay and Save Classi Boss, Red Wine Drunk Randy Boss Guide, and Cats Locations Guide.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Towelie Boss

Once you get to Towelie and engage him, it is futile if you try to attack him because he is immune to all sorts of damage.

What you need to do instead is to attack and take out the other store clerks that are with him. Make sure you avoid their attacks as you slowly and methodically take out all of the store clerks until only Towelie remains.

Once only Towelie stands in your path, you need to locate the four piles of pot on the ground in the room.

These piles of pot cannot be attacked but they can be ignited if you are on fire. You will have realized by now that when Towelie attacks, he causes a burn statue effect which lights you on fire.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will probably have realized by now what is required of you. When Towelie attacks either you or Cartman, move over to the piles of pot on the ground.

It may require multiple turns until the pot is on fire.

It is best to have the heal or cleanse ability at this time and use it to reduce the effects of the burn on you. And stay alive.

Remember that you will get the burn effect again as soon as Towelie attacks you.

You have to light the four piles of pot as fast as you can. This will put Towelie on a high and since he will be dazed and confused, he will not be able to fight and you will end up clearing the stage.