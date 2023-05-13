South Park: The Fractured but Whole Happiness Reigns Riddle Guide

Our South Park: The Fractured but Whole Happiness Reigns Riddle Solution Guide to help you complete the Happiness Reigns riddle that you receive during ‘To Catch a Coon’ main quest.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Happiness Reigns Riddle

During the said quest, you will receive a call from Conner who will give you the riddle. Over the phone, Connor will give you the following the riddle:

“I am a place where seats hang from chains, part desert, part jungle, where happiness reigns.”

Other than this, you will not receive any kind of hint as to how to solve the Happiness Reigns riddle and will have to figure everything out yourself.

The solution to the riddle is fairly simple. In order to solve the Happiness Reigns riddle, you need to head over to The Playground located on the east side of the town at the very end of the Main Street. Once you get to The Playground, you need to talk to the woman in the blue shirt.

After talking to her, you simply need to take a selfie with the woman and follow the quest marker for the remainder of the quest. However, one thing that you need to know is that fast travel is disabled for the quest.