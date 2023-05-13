This South Park: The Fractured but Whole Coonstagram Guide will tell you where and how you can complete the Coonstagram mission, which is extremely long and difficult to do on your own as there are a lot of people that you need to take selfies with to complete the mission.

Read on to find out all of the locations of people whom you need to take selfies with, and how you can easily do so.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Coonstagram

Not only is Coonstagram a main mission in the story, but it is also an app on your phone which you can use to track your selfies and friends.

Your first task will be to increase your Coonstagram followers; you can also purchase items at the Coon Gift Shop in their secret base.

You can press LT to activate Inspection mode, which will bring up a camera icon above the head of people who can take selfies with you.

You will first need to take a selfie with Mrs. Farnickle and then with the Postman, when they follow you, most of the kids on the street will agree to take a selfie with you.

Selfie Locations

Mrs. Farnickle

How to Unlock : Outside your House

Take a Selfie with her at the start of the game.

Postman

How to Unlock : Attack the Mailbox

You can get a selfie with the Postman right outside Newkid’s house.

Matty

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found near the Postman.

Kevin Stoley

How to Unlock : Have three followers

Found near Matty.

Johnny

How to Unlock : Have four followers

Found outside Butters’ House.

Andre

How to Unlock : Have five followers

Found outside Cartman’s house.

Kyle

How to Unlock : Defeat the Human kite #2

Found inside his house.

Craig

How to Unlock : Complete The Chains of Super Craig and then head to his house to talk to him

Clyde

How to Unlock : Complete Mosquito in a Honey Pot, and then head to the Cartman’s House (Coon Lair) to talk to him

Scott Malkinson

How to Unlock : Complete To Catch a Coon, and then head to the Token’s House (Freedom Pals Base) to talk to him

Call Girl

How to Unlock : Complete (You Can) Call on Me and To Catch a Coon, and then head to the Token’s House (Freedom Pals Base) to talk to her

Nichole and Red

How to Unlock : They can be seen playing cards in Nichole’s room. Talk with them to get a selfie.

Francis

How to Unlock :

Head inside Raisins and then equip Assassin ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Brimmy

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Cyborg ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Louis

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Psychic ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Petey

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Plantmancer ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Bill Allen

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Blaster ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Fosse McDonald

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Speedster ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Nate

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Elementalist ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.

Jason

How to Unlock : Head inside Raisins and then equip a Brutalist ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie

Ike

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found in Kyle’s house, opposite to his room.

Peter Mullen

How to Unlock : Beat the sixth grader bullying him

Found outside Jimmy’s House.

Mrs. Stotch

How to Unlock : Need 9 followers

Found inside Butters’ House.

Mr. Scotch

How to Unlock : Need 10 followers

Speak to him inside Butters’ house, on the sofa.

Mrs. Testaburger

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Found in Main Street Offices.

Sharon Marsh

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Behind the counter at Tom’s Rhinoplasty.

Morgan Freeman

How to Unlock : Complete the crafting quest

Found inside Freeman’s Tacos.

Dogpoo

How to Unlock : Just take a selfie with it.

Found near the toilets in the playground.

Filmore

How to Unlock : Take a selfie with Ike first

Found inside the playground.

Mr. Slave

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found inside Big Gay Al’s House.

Big Gay Al

How to Unlock : Speak to him.

Found inside his house.

Red and Nicole

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found inside Nichole’s House.

Mr. Tweak

How to Unlock : Buy an item from him

Found inside Tweak Bros. Coffee Shop.

Clarence and Mr. Jenkins

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found inside South Park Senior Center.

Mr. Adams

How to Unlock : Complete the Scavenger Hunt: The Headshot Job

Grandpa Marsh

How to Unlock : Get a Condom

Found in Stan’s House

Shelly Marsh

How to Unlock : Be a level 7 influencer

Found in Stan’s house.

Father Maxi

How to Unlock : beat the priests in church

Found in the church.

Bill

How to Unlock : be a blaster

Found inside Raisins.

Roman and Sarah

How to Unlock : Complete the Mosquito Mission

Found at the Bus Stop.

Wendy Testaburger

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Found inside bebe’s house.

Bebe

How to Unlock : Craft and put on a set of her costumes

Found in her house.

Mr. Adler

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found at the school.

Ashley and Annie Nelson

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found inside the school.

Moses

How to Unlock : use the Moses summon during combat

Officer Mike

How to Unlock : Complete the first police mission

Found at the police station.

Detective Murphy

How to Unlock : Complete the first police mission

Found at the police station.

Steve

How to Unlock : buy his cd

Found at the strip club.

Ned

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found at Jimbo’s Gun Shop.

Skeeter

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found at Skeeters Wine Bar.

Officer Barbrady

How to Unlock : Complete the first police mission

Found inside City Wok.

Bartender

How to Unlock : Speak to him.

Found in Crunchy’s Micro Brewry.

Darryl Weathers

How to Unlock : Speak to him.

Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.

Blaze

How to Unlock : Speak to him.

Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.

DJ Hippo

How to Unlock : Speak to him.

Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.

Crystal, Danica and Rhonda

How to Unlock : Speak to them.

Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.

Jimbo

How to Unlock : Complete his side quest

Found at Jimbo’s Guns.

Mr Mackey

How to Unlock : Complete the first night mission

Esther and Jennifer

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found outside Kevin Stoley’s House.

David

How to Unlock : Buy the 30 dollar contract

Found inside D-Mobile.

Mrs. Stevens

How to Unlock : have both types of face makeup

Found inside D-Mobile.

The Human Kite

How to Unlock : Get the Farkour Buddy Power

Found in his Garden.

Kyle Shwartz

How to Unlock : Get the Farkour Buddy Power

Found in his house.

Mr. Broflovski

How to Unlock : Complete his quest

Found on the roof of Kenny’s House.

Tricia

How to Unlock : Collect Yaoi Art for her

Found inside Craig’s House.

Mercedes, Porsche and Lexus

How to Unlock : buy a pass from the vendor

Found inside Raisins.

Sergeant Yates

How to Unlock : Complete all police missions.

Found inside the police station.

Classi and Jimmy

How to Unlock : Get her medication

Found inside Jimmy’s house.

Ms. Cartman

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Found inside Cartman’s house.

Mr. Donovan

How to Unlock : Complete the Vigilante Marketing side quest

Found inside Skeeters Wine Bar.

Mayor Mcdaniels

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Found inside her office.

Johnson and Janson

How to Unlock : Speak to the Mayor

Found inside the Mayor’s Office.

Stan Marsh

How to Unlock : Speak with Toolshed

Towelie and Todd

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found inside MFC.

Karen McCornick

How to Unlock : Find her doll at the police station

Found inside Kenny’s House.

Mrs. McCornick

How to Unlock : Speak to her

Found inside Kenny’s House.

Mr. McCornick

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found inside Kenny’s House.

Mrs. Hankey

How to Unlock : Blast the pipe to overflow the Toilet – use sandblast Buddy Power

Found inside Stan’s house.

Randy Marsh

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found in Stan’s house.

Mr. Valmer

How to Unlock : Find every fast travel point

Found inside Jimmy’s House.

Mr. and Mrs. Biggie

How to Unlock : Speak to them

Found inside Henrietta’s House, third day only.

Mr. Stevens

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found inside Bebe’s house.

Butters

How to Unlock : Infiltrate the freedom pals with Professor Chaos

Found inside Butters’ House.

Dougie

How to Unlock : unlock Professor Chaos as an ally

Found inside Butters’ Garage.

Cristal and Shawna

How to Unlock : Complete the Big Beatdown side quest

Found inside Cartman’s house.

Mrs. Tucker

How to Unlock : Complete the Therapy Wars side quest

Found inside the bank.

Token Black, Tweek and Kenny

How to Unlock : Complete the first freedom pals mission

Found inside the HQ.

Jesus

How to Unlock : Complete Touch the Sky side quest

He will appear, he is Jesus.

Timmy

How to Unlock : speak to him

Found in the Freedom Pals’ area.

Tweek’s Mom

How to Unlock : Complete the Therapy Wars side quest

Found at the Tweek Bros. Coffee shop.

Benny

How to Unlock : Get 0.1% tier on the Economic mini-game at the bank

Found at the Bank, only after day 4.

PC Principal

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found at Crunchy’s Micro Brew, only on day 4.

Seaman and Gay Fish

How to Unlock : Help Gay Fish’s mom get into heaven

Found outside the Micro Brew.

Daniel and Natalie

How to Unlock : speak to them

Found during a Mitch Connor mission.

Mr. Daniels

How to Unlock : Get the black guys out of prison

Found at Nichole’s House.

Mr. and Mrs. Black

How to Unlock : Break them out of jail

Found at Skeeters Wine Bar.

Ms. Brovlovski

How to Unlock : Speak to him

Found inside Sloppy 2nds, only on the final day.

Eddie and Jeff

How to Unlock : Complete the Crab People

Found inside D-Mobile, only on the final day.

Group of guys at Raisins

How to Unlock : Have all the power sets

Found inside Raisins.

James, Percy and Jessy

How to Unlock : End the game

You will be able to see them at the end of the game.