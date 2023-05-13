This South Park: The Fractured but Whole Coonstagram Guide will tell you where and how you can complete the Coonstagram mission, which is extremely long and difficult to do on your own as there are a lot of people that you need to take selfies with to complete the mission.
Read on to find out all of the locations of people whom you need to take selfies with, and how you can easily do so.
For more help on South Park: The Fractured but Whole, you can check out our Combat Farts Locations Guide, Condoms Locations Guide, and Best Classes Guide.
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Coonstagram
Not only is Coonstagram a main mission in the story, but it is also an app on your phone which you can use to track your selfies and friends.
Your first task will be to increase your Coonstagram followers; you can also purchase items at the Coon Gift Shop in their secret base.
You can press LT to activate Inspection mode, which will bring up a camera icon above the head of people who can take selfies with you.
You will first need to take a selfie with Mrs. Farnickle and then with the Postman, when they follow you, most of the kids on the street will agree to take a selfie with you.
Selfie Locations
Mrs. Farnickle
How to Unlock: Outside your House
Take a Selfie with her at the start of the game.
Postman
How to Unlock: Attack the Mailbox
You can get a selfie with the Postman right outside Newkid’s house.
Matty
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found near the Postman.
Kevin Stoley
How to Unlock: Have three followers
Found near Matty.
Johnny
How to Unlock: Have four followers
Found outside Butters’ House.
Andre
How to Unlock: Have five followers
Found outside Cartman’s house.
Kyle
How to Unlock: Defeat the Human kite #2
Found inside his house.
Craig
How to Unlock: Complete The Chains of Super Craig and then head to his house to talk to him
Clyde
How to Unlock: Complete Mosquito in a Honey Pot, and then head to the Cartman’s House (Coon Lair) to talk to him
Scott Malkinson
How to Unlock: Complete To Catch a Coon, and then head to the Token’s House (Freedom Pals Base) to talk to him
Call Girl
How to Unlock: Complete (You Can) Call on Me and To Catch a Coon, and then head to the Token’s House (Freedom Pals Base) to talk to her
Nichole and Red
How to Unlock: They can be seen playing cards in Nichole’s room. Talk with them to get a selfie.
Simon
How to Unlock: Skeeter’s Wine and Bar (outside)Located on the roof. Use Fartkour to reach his location, then talk to him for a selfie.
Francis
How to Unlock:
Head inside Raisins and then equip Assassin ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Brimmy
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Cyborg ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Louis
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Psychic ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Petey
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Plantmancer ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Bill Allen
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Blaster ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Fosse McDonald
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Speedster ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Nate
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Elementalist ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie.
Jason
How to Unlock: Head inside Raisins and then equip a Brutalist ability. You can then talk to him for a selfie
Ike
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found in Kyle’s house, opposite to his room.
Peter Mullen
How to Unlock: Beat the sixth grader bullying him
Found outside Jimmy’s House.
Mrs. Stotch
How to Unlock: Need 9 followers
Found inside Butters’ House.
Mr. Scotch
How to Unlock: Need 10 followers
Speak to him inside Butters’ house, on the sofa.
Mrs. Testaburger
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Found in Main Street Offices.
Sharon Marsh
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Behind the counter at Tom’s Rhinoplasty.
Morgan Freeman
How to Unlock: Complete the crafting quest
Found inside Freeman’s Tacos.
Dogpoo
How to Unlock: Just take a selfie with it.
Found near the toilets in the playground.
Filmore
How to Unlock: Take a selfie with Ike first
Found inside the playground.
Mr. Slave
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found inside Big Gay Al’s House.
Big Gay Al
How to Unlock: Speak to him.
Found inside his house.
Red and Nicole
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found inside Nichole’s House.
Mr. Tweak
How to Unlock: Buy an item from him
Found inside Tweak Bros. Coffee Shop.
Clarence and Mr. Jenkins
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found inside South Park Senior Center.
Mr. Adams
How to Unlock: Complete the Scavenger Hunt: The Headshot Job
Grandpa Marsh
How to Unlock: Get a Condom
Found in Stan’s House
Shelly Marsh
How to Unlock: Be a level 7 influencer
Found in Stan’s house.
Father Maxi
How to Unlock: beat the priests in church
Found in the church.
Bill
How to Unlock: be a blaster
Found inside Raisins.
Roman and Sarah
How to Unlock: Complete the Mosquito Mission
Found at the Bus Stop.
Wendy Testaburger
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Found inside bebe’s house.
Bebe
How to Unlock: Craft and put on a set of her costumes
Found in her house.
Mr. Adler
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found at the school.
Ashley and Annie Nelson
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found inside the school.
Moses
How to Unlock: use the Moses summon during combat
Officer Mike
How to Unlock: Complete the first police mission
Found at the police station.
Detective Murphy
How to Unlock: Complete the first police mission
Found at the police station.
Steve
How to Unlock: buy his cd
Found at the strip club.
Ned
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found at Jimbo’s Gun Shop.
Skeeter
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found at Skeeters Wine Bar.
Officer Barbrady
How to Unlock: Complete the first police mission
Found inside City Wok.
Bartender
How to Unlock: Speak to him.
Found in Crunchy’s Micro Brewry.
Darryl Weathers
How to Unlock: Speak to him.
Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.
Blaze
How to Unlock: Speak to him.
Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.
DJ Hippo
How to Unlock: Speak to him.
Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.
Crystal, Danica and Rhonda
How to Unlock: Speak to them.
Found at Peppermint Hippo Strip Club.
Jimbo
How to Unlock: Complete his side quest
Found at Jimbo’s Guns.
Mr Mackey
How to Unlock: Complete the first night mission
Esther and Jennifer
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found outside Kevin Stoley’s House.
David
How to Unlock: Buy the 30 dollar contract
Found inside D-Mobile.
Mrs. Stevens
How to Unlock: have both types of face makeup
Found inside D-Mobile.
The Human Kite
How to Unlock: Get the Farkour Buddy Power
Found in his Garden.
Kyle Shwartz
How to Unlock: Get the Farkour Buddy Power
Found in his house.
Mr. Broflovski
How to Unlock: Complete his quest
Found on the roof of Kenny’s House.
Tricia
How to Unlock: Collect Yaoi Art for her
Found inside Craig’s House.
Mercedes, Porsche and Lexus
How to Unlock: buy a pass from the vendor
Found inside Raisins.
Nate
How to Unlock: Have the elementalist class.
Found inside Raisins.
Sergeant Yates
How to Unlock: Complete all police missions.
Found inside the police station.
Simon
How to Unlock: Have Farkour Buddy Power
Found on top of Skeeters Wine Bar.
Classi and Jimmy
How to Unlock: Get her medication
Found inside Jimmy’s house.
Ms. Cartman
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Found inside Cartman’s house.
Mr. Donovan
How to Unlock: Complete the Vigilante Marketing side quest
Found inside Skeeters Wine Bar.
Mayor Mcdaniels
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Found inside her office.
Johnson and Janson
How to Unlock: Speak to the Mayor
Found inside the Mayor’s Office.
Stan Marsh
How to Unlock: Speak with Toolshed
Towelie and Todd
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found inside MFC.
Karen McCornick
How to Unlock: Find her doll at the police station
Found inside Kenny’s House.
Mrs. McCornick
How to Unlock: Speak to her
Found inside Kenny’s House.
Mr. McCornick
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found inside Kenny’s House.
Mrs. Hankey
How to Unlock: Blast the pipe to overflow the Toilet – use sandblast Buddy Power
Found inside Stan’s house.
Randy Marsh
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found in Stan’s house.
Mr. Valmer
How to Unlock: Find every fast travel point
Found inside Jimmy’s House.
Mr. and Mrs. Biggie
How to Unlock: Speak to them
Found inside Henrietta’s House, third day only.
Mr. Stevens
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found inside Bebe’s house.
Butters
How to Unlock: Infiltrate the freedom pals with Professor Chaos
Found inside Butters’ House.
Dougie
How to Unlock: unlock Professor Chaos as an ally
Found inside Butters’ Garage.
Cristal and Shawna
How to Unlock: Complete the Big Beatdown side quest
Found inside Cartman’s house.
Mrs. Tucker
How to Unlock: Complete the Therapy Wars side quest
Found inside the bank.
Token Black, Tweek and Kenny
How to Unlock: Complete the first freedom pals mission
Found inside the HQ.
Mr. Adams
How to Unlock: Complete the Scavenger Hunt: The Headshot Job side quest
Found inside the Police Station.
Jesus
How to Unlock: Complete Touch the Sky side quest
He will appear, he is Jesus.
Timmy
How to Unlock: speak to him
Found in the Freedom Pals’ area.
Tweek’s Mom
How to Unlock: Complete the Therapy Wars side quest
Found at the Tweek Bros. Coffee shop.
Benny
How to Unlock: Get 0.1% tier on the Economic mini-game at the bank
Found at the Bank, only after day 4.
PC Principal
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found at Crunchy’s Micro Brew, only on day 4.
Seaman and Gay Fish
How to Unlock: Help Gay Fish’s mom get into heaven
Found outside the Micro Brew.
Daniel and Natalie
How to Unlock: speak to them
Found during a Mitch Connor mission.
Mr. Daniels
How to Unlock: Get the black guys out of prison
Found at Nichole’s House.
Mr. and Mrs. Black
How to Unlock: Break them out of jail
Found at Skeeters Wine Bar.
Ms. Brovlovski
How to Unlock: Speak to him
Found inside Sloppy 2nds, only on the final day.
Eddie and Jeff
How to Unlock: Complete the Crab People
Found inside D-Mobile, only on the final day.
Group of guys at Raisins
How to Unlock: Have all the power sets
Found inside Raisins.
James, Percy and Jessy
How to Unlock: End the game
You will be able to see them at the end of the game.
Mr. Mephesto
How to Unlock: Complete the Game
Found inside the Genetics Lab.