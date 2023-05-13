South Park: The Fractured but Whole Buddies Guide

Buddies are an important part of the new South Park game. This South Park: The Fractured but Whole Combat Buddies Guide tells you how you can unlock all of the allies in the shortest and sweetest way possible.

After you select a Superhero persona and explore the game, you will be introduced to missions, which will allow you to get introduced to what allies are and how allies work. The missions will also be responsible for unlocking some allies so it is best if you try to tackle them as much as you can.

For more help on South Park: The Fractured but Whole, you can check out our Best Classes Guide, Yaoi Art Pieces Locations Guide, Toilets Locations Guide.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Buddies

In this South Park Combat Allies guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about unlocking different Combat Allies, how to change them, and more.

How to Change Combat Allies

Soon you will have a horde of allies and you will have a choice on which allies to use for a battle. You can change your allies at any time as long as you are not in a battle.

Simply press Square or X depending on your console to decide which allies make the cut into your starting four. You can also change your default buddies by accessing the Allies App – hit the Touchpad or the Back Button and select allies. This screen will let you select your starting four allies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Combat Allies Locations

Human Kite

He joins you as an ally in the main story after you complete the Alternate Universes Collide mission.

Super Craig

When you help Super Craig capture his Guinea Pig, he becomes your ally.

Mosquito

Mosquito will join you when you complete the mission where you pick your superheroes’ kryptonite.

Call Girl

She joins you when you defeat the Meth Heads in the main story missions.

Captain Diabetes

Captain Diabetes becomes an ally after you defeat the Freedom Pals in your first encounter and get to the Coon base during nighttime. You will meet the Captain on your next mission.

Mysterion

Mysterion becomes your ally when you infiltrate the Friend Pals and complete the mission.

Professor Chaos

When you infiltrate the Freedom Pals with Professor Chaos, he will become your ally.

The Coon

The Coon becomes your all when you complete the stripper story mission and get into the Italian Restaurant.

Toolshed

Defeat Professor Chaos to make Toolshed become your Ally.

Tupperware

Infiltrate the Freedom Pals with Professor Chaos to make Tupperware your ally.

Wonder Tweek

Infiltrate the Freedom Pals with Professor Chaos to make Wonder Tweek your ally.

Fastpass

Fastpass becomes your ally after you receive a message from Jimmy about the Fast Travel System. Interact with two fast travel stations to make Fastpass join your squad.

Butters Stotch

Butters is the first available ally in the game who joins once “Call the Banners” is started.

Kenny McCormick

Princess Kenny becomes an ally after starting Detention Sentence.

Kyle Broflovski

Kyle is available as an ally after “Defeat the Underpants Gnomes” is completed.

Doctor Timothy

He is the only member of the Freedom Pals who is not playable at any point in the game.

Eric Cartman

Cartman becomes an available ally after “Defeat the Underpants Gnomes” is completed.

Stan Marsh

Stan becomes an ally once the New Kid is captured during the quest “Recruit the Goth Kids”.

Jimmy Valmer

During “Recruit the Goth Kids”, Jimmy Valmer becomes an available ally.

Henrietta Biggle

Only accessible as a partner through the DLC “From Dusk till Casa Bonita”