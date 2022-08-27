How to Recruit Demons in Soul Hackers 2

Combat in Soul Hackers 2 revolves around hiring or recruiting demons to your party and using them against enemies. Play your cards right and your enemies will cower against your demon’s might. Although, you won’t get far enough if you don’t use this mechanic properly. We have prepared a detailed guide to give you information about how to recruit demons and fusing them in Soul Hackers 2.

How to Recruit a Demon in Soul Hackers 2

When you enter any one of the dungeons in the game, Ringo will send in a demon scout to locate Yen and valuable items that you can use. Apart from that, they also look for other demons in the area that may be hiding in an isolated area.

As they find the other demons, they will introduce them to you. You can make a contract with that demon that has been introduced to you. In return, the demon will ask you for a favor or perhaps even Yen to join you.

If your level is lower than that of a demon you may not be able to recruit them at all.

How to Fuse a Demon

Fusing as the name suggests, allows you to fuse two of the demons you have or either that you can from Victor at Cirque du Goumaden. There are two types of fusing in Soul Hackers 2

Normal Fusion

In Normal Fusion, you can do any of the two demons you have that will give you another unit more powerful than the previous ones.

Compendium Fusion

In Compendium Fusion, you can search demons of your liking or the stats you want in specific. You can either buy the demons which would cost less than the registered demon to complete your collections.

Compendium Fusion is more of a versatile fusion that will also allow you to buy maxed stat demons just to fuse them. If you have enough money you can even buy the demon you want that would be ridiculously expensive to buy.