The Requiem is one of the most well-known weapons in the franchise and almost everyone knows the story behind Siegfried. The character is back in Soul Calibur VI with a few changes and our Soul Calibur 6 Siegfried Strategy Guide will ensure that you are aware of how to best use Siegfried when in the game.

Soul Calibur 6 Siegfried

Siegfried is the main character in the story of the game. In his new version, he is still a mid-range character that deals a massive amount of damage with his attacks.

One of the main things that you need to remember is that his attacks are very slow to perform and there is a long recovery time after you perform the attack, meaning that you must be careful whenever you are using Siegfried aggressively.

Most of the moves that were available for Siegfried are still available in the new iteration of the game. You can still use his stance and then press A and B together in order to have a good balance of attack and defense in your arsenal.

You can also activate Dark Legacy when your life is below 30% and then you will have some moves which can hit the enemy lethally and deal extra damage.

You can end Dark Legacy mode by pressing A + B to perform the ultimate Siegfried’s Explosion. Then hold Forward + A for Side Hold.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Alternatively, you can use another move; Hold Forward +B for Chief Hold.

How to Play Siegfried

The main strength that you have when playing as Siegfried is that he has a very good range that you can use to your advantage.

There have been lots of new changes that have come about in the new game and most of them end up working in your favor since now you have a lot of new aggressive options.

Not only can you now attack enemies from underneath them but you also have a new throw attack that will launch the enemy into the air.

This combined with the fact that you still have access to all of the main moves of the character available in previous Soul Calibur games means that you can easily throw an enemy out of the ring if you wish to.

We recommend the following Soul Charge moves:

A,A (during Night Side Hold)

Back + A+B,B

Forward, Forward + K,B

Counters and Matchups

One of the main weaknesses that the character has always had (and still does) is the fact that Siegfried is almost completely useless at close range. There is no way for you to fast attack or to jump quickly.

To add to that, you also have to deal with the fact that most of your attacks have a huge recovery time and you will be vulnerable for all of that duration.

The last thing that makes Siegfried really hard to play, especially for new players of the series, is the fact that he is very slow to block punish.

Defending can be extremely difficult as a result of this as you need to make sure that there is no way that the enemy can capitalize on your lack of speed before you make any move.

Certain counters can end with a lethal Hit. Quickly tap A,G,A after blocking an enemy attack to perform one. If your guard gauge has been severely depleted then hit Forward + A+G