Recently Published Sony Patent Aims To Help Communication By Translating and Filtering Automatically

A new patent from Sony has been made publicly available, and is apparently focused around helping to facilitate communication between gamers by automatically translating other languages and filtering swear words and other objectionable language to preserve fun. According to the patent’s own words, this is intended to improve communications for everyone.

There is, therefore, a need in the art for improved systems and methods of translation and communication filters for social interactions in digital content networks.

The patent explains that with gaming being a worldwide pastime now, many players with different languages may find communication difficult if they’re unable to understand one another. This can also extend to certain bits of slang gamers use in reference to certain games, instead of just being a simple language barrier.

For example, a new player may be unfamiliar with a specific interactive title (or gaming in general) and may therefore not understand certain references to specific content titles, characters, back stories, gaming practices, jargon, slang, etc.

Considering how many popular games also have large entry barriers in regards to skill, players who are completely new to those genres, such as things like fighting games, MOBAs, MMOs, or first-person shooters, could definitely use the help. The patent also has provisions in case new players like that don’t want to be exposed to the often-toxic fanbase of those genres.

Another example may include players who do not wish to expose themselves to profanity, graphic content, bullying language, misgendering language, or other aggressive, hostile, or violent language.

With everything that the patent promises in terms of communication, it could help a lot of players who want to try and play new games to be able to pick things up quicker and shield themselves from the more toxic elements of some fanbases. Hopefully, the patent will be able to live up to the expectations its document might set.