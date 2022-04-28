Sony Reportedly Blocks PS Plus/PS Now Subscription Stacking

Sony Interactive Entertainment is apparently preventing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers from stacking subscriptions.

While an official announcement remains pending, the support department of Sony has confirmed (via Push Square) that the ability to redeem PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now pre-paid cards has been temporarily deactivated to stop users from stacking subscriptions on already active subscriptions.

The move comes ahead of the all-new PlayStation Plus that will re-launch as a multi-structured subscription platform with three payment tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. When that happens, active PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers will be automatically upgraded to PlayStation Plus Premium for the duration of their longest membership.

The annual subscription fee of PlayStation Plus is currently $60, which will increase to $120 for PlayStation Plus Premium. It is hence widely believed that Sony has purposely disabled subscription stacking to stop users from saving subscription money when the revamped service starts rolling out.

My proof by the way

Fix your services if your gona shut down ps plus then you should have done it closer to june and or not let major stores like amazon sell your gift cards I just wasted 60 dollars taht I cant use Im furious pic.twitter.com/IEnkZYyz25 — Shiroubrando (@Zacury2) April 26, 2022

@PlayStation Are there issues activating PS Plus as i've just purchased a 12 month Code and it is saying, The prepaid card could not be redeemed. Please try again later. The code appears to be valid? — Nigel Harrison (@Snoopzster) April 26, 2022

@AskPlayStation @PlayStation could you please look into it? The Seller is saying the problem is with you guys, that the codes are active and working, but I can't redeem them, what can I do? — Rodrigo Henrique ✊🏿 (@rodhenry) April 27, 2022

@AskPS_UK I been having Issue not Redeeming The Code I have waited for 3 days And still not subscribed my subscription is ending today please Help 🙏 #PSUK #PSPlusUK pic.twitter.com/eyO4TzdBxk — #TribalChief🌹 乃ﾑり乇尺 🥀 (@heelishEdgeKliq) April 27, 2022

PlayStation Plus Essential will be the same as the current PlayStation Plus service without any changes. Extra will add a catalog of up to 400 downloadable games from both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Plus Premium will offer all the benefits of Essential and Extra in addition to another catalog of up to 340 classics dating back to the original PlayStation and even PlayStation Portable. Premium will also feature time-limited trials to play games before making a purchase.

The new PlayStation Plus is slated to roll out in June 2022 on a region-by-region basis with the Asian markets getting the service first. North America, Europe, and then the rest of the world will follow.