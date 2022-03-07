Sony Reportedly Mulling A New State Of Play For This Month

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly been preparing a new State of Play for the coming days or weeks provided that some developers are willing.

According to a report by GameReactor earlier today, sources close to Sony have confirmed that a new State of Play was originally planned to take place later in the week. However, with the Russia-Ukraine situation looming overhead, some developers have requested Sony to delay the digital showcase.

Sony is now considering to push its new State of Play ahead by another week or two. In either case, the PlayStation player-base can look forward to a handful of new announcements and updates before the end of the month.

“…some developers who are set to show off their games in the show and even some at PlayStation Studios have asked for the show to be delayed because they don’t want to take the spotlight away from the awful stuff happening right now,” reads the report. “This has allegedly lead to talks about delaying it a week or two.”

With the recent release of Gran Turismo 7 as well as that of Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 5 players are now looking ahead at upcoming heavy-hitters. God of War: Ragnarok for example remains without a release date. There is also the matter of Forspoken, the first game to support the new Microsoft DirectStorage technology for PC optimizations, being rumored for a delay. Not to forget GhostWire: Tokyo which releases later in the month.

Most importantly, Sony is yet to officially announce its new multi-tiered PlayStation Plus, codenamed Project Spartacus. The service was reported last week to be close to launch with three subscription tiers at $10, $13, and $16 a month respectively. The last of which will add cloud streaming and “a library of classic games as well as a new game trials feature.”